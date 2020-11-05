UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya reveals his swollen pectoral could be due to smoking marijuana

Israel Adesanya, while speaking to Ariel Helwani, confirmed that his swollen pectoral might have been due to 'unhealthy living'. The Kiwi's right pectoral caused a media storm during his time fight with Paulo Costa with some other fighters publicly talking about it.

In the interview, the 31-year-old said:

The pituitary gland was checked, hormone levels were fine (Estrogen and Testosterone). Yesterday we had an ultrasound and a mammogram. To be honest, it might have just been unhealthy living. That's what the doctor from the UFC said..'Stop'. I am not stopping, I will slow down. I am not going to stop smoking weed ever.

Israel Adesanya provides clarity on swollen pectoral

UFC Middleweight champion picked apart contender Paulo Costa in a striking clinic back in September to retain his Championship title. However, fighters and fans pointed out his weird looking peck during the fight.

Doctor Brian Sutterer explained via English outlet the Sun:

"I don't think this is a peck tear, I saw that pop up online and there's no way Adesanya would have been able to fight with a peck tear. The other thing we need to think about here is whether this is just an accumulation of fatty tissue. That would be called pseudogynecomastia. That can be from a number of different totally benign things, even things like repetitive trauma to an area which would make complete sense for a mixed martial artist."

There were some suggestions of PED infractions, which Adesanya denied soon after the fight. Although, the mystery seems to have been solved finally.

Israel Adesanya of Nigeria kicks Paulo Costa of Brazil

Adesanya is moving up to Light Heavyweight division to take on titleholder, Jan Błachowicz. The Kiwi has already defended his belt at Middleweight twice against Yoel Romero and Costa at UFC 253. If Israel Adesanya does move up and beat Błachowicz, he will be the fifth UFC Fighter to be a champion in two weight classes.