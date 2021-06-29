UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya says he’s on a mission to "f*** Robert Whittaker up"

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya likened his fighting career to a video game in a recent Q&A session. 'The Last Stylebender' said that for his next mission, he's focused on shutting the door on rival Robert Whittaker once and for all.

In a video he uploaded to YouTube, Adesanya answered a fan's question regarding his plans moving forward after defending his title against Marvin Vettori at UFC 263. The 31-year-old said:

"I focus on one web, but I have my eyes on three different webs. But I focus on one path, one web, one strand. And I do my best to make that timeline come true to the way I see it. But then again, this is life; life happens. Life will throw obstacles at you. Throw s*** that you never expect so you have to be able to be okay with that. You have to be flexible."

Israel Adesanya loses to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259

Adesanya then revealed how he deals with setbacks and how he adjusts his plans. But shortly after that, the champion jumped on the opportunity to take a shot at his presumed next challenger Whittaker.

"For example the Jan fight, I was gonna be a double-champ. I was this close; didn't make it. So yeah, I was just flexible, like cool, I didn't get it that time. Back to the main mission in the game. And I just defended my belt again for the fourth time. Don't get it twisted. Don't let these f***ers fool you, man. Four-time defending middleweight champion. Soon to be fifth."

"I told everyone at King of the Ring, anyone that listened, I'm gonna win it. I told everyone I thought I was gonna be UFC champion. That way the method to my madness is I can't eat my own words. I have to do everything in my power to make that happen so I've done those things and I've got future goals as well. The next one is definitely to f*** Rob Whittaker up."

Watch Israel Adesanya's Q&A below:

Israel Adesanya's ongoing online feud with Robert Whittaker

This isn't the first time Israel Adesanya has sent fighting words toward Robert Whittaker. The Kiwi fighter previously trolled Whittaker on Father's Day, referring to him as his "son."

“Aaaahh shit, here we go again.” 🙄 pic.twitter.com/1egZAV3a90 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) June 21, 2021

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker initially crossed paths in a middleweight championship unification bout at UFC 243. Adesanya got the better of Whittaker in their first go-round, dropping the Australian to secure the TKO win in round two.

