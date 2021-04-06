UFC middleweight Derek Brunson reacts to Kevin Holland calling him out for a rematch

In a recent interview with ESPN, Kevin Holland stated that a rematch with Derek Brunson is 'inevitable' down the line. Brunson, who won the fight on all the judges' scorecards at UFC Vegas 22, mocked Holland's proposition on Twitter recently.

Kevin Holland is set to face Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 23, three weeks removed from his last appearance. This is by far the quickest main event turnaround in UFC history. 'Trailblazer' wants to climb up the rankings and eventually avenge his loss to Brunson "one way or another":

“That was me having a good time, no excuses. I called him Bumson the whole time but I came up the bum that night. Props to that,” Holland told ESPN's Ariel Helwani. “After I get done with Marvin Vettori, granted that goes a special way, I get one more and it is kind of inevitable I get that rematch. He is probably like heck no, I’d retire before I get that rematch. We will get it one way or another. Even if I have to do it on a video game, we will get it”.

Referring to Kevin Holland's 'Bumson' insult, Brunson responded to the rematch proposal with a jibe. The UFC veteran, who left the Apex on March 20 with 'two checks', wants Holland to focus on Marvin Vettori first:

🥱 I’m gonna let Holland focus this week . Leave me alone please 2 Checksssssssssss #2ChecksBumson https://t.co/jsoEl1pmGA — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 6, 2021

Kevin Holland believes the UFC has summoned 'Trailblazer' and not 'Big Mouth' for UFC Vegas 23

UFC president Dana White christened Kevin Holland as 'Big Mouth' based on the fighter's in-cage antics. But the brash gimmick did not work in Holland's favor at UFC Vegas 22, when he had no response to Brunson's NCAA Division-1 wrestling skills.

At UFC Vegas 23, Holland will embrace his 'Trailblazer' persona that helped him achieve five consecutive wins in 2020.

"They like to say call ‘Big Mouth’, but on this one, I like to think they’re calling 'Trailblazer'. So, we’ll just go out there and get the job done, you know. Go out there and blaze that trail. That’s the only goal in mind, you know, blaze a trail,” said Kevin Holland.

By stepping in on such short notice, it looks like Holland is determined to make up for his performance against Brunson.

“See you April 10,” Kevin Holland says.



Kevin Holland x Marvin Vettori is signed for April 10. Five rounds. https://t.co/57JgTmVebB — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 1, 2021