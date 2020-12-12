UFC middleweight Kevin Holland gives his prediction for Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

UFC middleweight Kevin Holland is all set for his bout against BJJ practitioner Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza at UFC 256 this weekend.

Kevin Holland is looking to make it 5 wins in 2020 and join an elite UFC company while stamping his authority in the UFC’s 185-pound division.

Kevin Holland's 2020 resume includes...



4️⃣ fights

4️⃣ wins

3️⃣ finishes

2️⃣ bonuses@Trailblaze2top concludes his breakout year Saturday at #UFC256 pic.twitter.com/v5hcRWNwym — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 10, 2020

Ahead of his UFC 256 bout, Kevin Holland gave his views to Helen Yee on the upcoming lightweight bout between contenders Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

“I’m a big Conor fan, I’m a big Poirier fan but I kind of see it going the same way. Artem Lobov, he said it great, it’s like people act like Dustin Poirier wasn’t good when he fought against Conor the last time, Dustin Poirier has always been good, it’s just that styles make fights and I think that’s just a good style for Conor. But overall, it’s a good fight for the fans. If Poirier goes out there smart, it may not be the same result but overall it will be the same fight.” Said Holland.

Conor McGregor knocked out Dustin Poirier in the first round when the two first faced off in 2014 at UFC 178. Though that fight was in the featherweight division.

Kevin Holland will have an opportunity to break into the top 10 of the UFC middleweight rankings this weekend as he takes on ‘Jacare’.

Souza, though, has not fought since November 2019 and will be looking to bounce back after 2 consecutive losses in the Octagon.

Advertisement

Incidentally, Jacare’s last fight was at light heavyweight where he lost to the current 205-pound champion Jan Blachowicz and was then removed from the UFC middleweight rankings.

Kevin Holland was scheduled to headline UFC Vegas 16

After 4 wins in 2020 Kevin Holland was given the main event slot against Jack Hermansson at UFC Vegas 16 last week.

However, Holland reportedly tested positive for COVID 19 and was eventually replaced by Italian Marvin Vettori.

Vettori put in a stellar performance and defeated Hermansson via a unanimous decision which has opened up possibilities for the Italian to fight big names.

Kevin Holland too has expressed interest in big fights and had gone on record to state that he would love to take on Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt. But Holland was intelligent enough to understand that he needed big wins before calling out someone like Masvidal.

.@Trailblaze2top would love to challenge @GamebredFighter for the BMF Title after #UFC256:



"You've got to take the belt from the person who owns the belt… But, I have to build my clout before I get a guy like Jorge."



Watch full interview: https://t.co/xdlp8amPoj pic.twitter.com/8W5sTnY4QY — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 10, 2020

A win against Souza will surely propel Holland to the top where he can look for bigger names and work his way towards the 185-pound championship match.

Souza, on the other hand, would be desperate to reclaim his status as a challenger for the title too.

Irrespective of the result, ‘Jacare’ vs Holland promises to be a riveting affair.