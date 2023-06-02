UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori recently expressed his dismay at watching U.S. President Joe Biden trip and fall at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado.

The POTUS took a tumble while handing out diplomas to each of the 921 graduating cadets in El Paso County yesterday after reportedly tripping over a black sandbag on stage. The 80-year-old leader was promptly helped back up to his feet and sustained no injuries.

The Spectator Index @spectatorindex BREAKING: President Biden takes a fall on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation



BREAKING: President Biden takes a fall on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduationhttps://t.co/BLef4F8eby

While many sympathized with the U.S. President, Marvin Vettori was unconcerned. The 29-year-old fired shots at Biden and his supporters with a vicious rant on Twitter, calling the president a "moribund puppet" and shaming those who voted him into power. Vettori wrote:

"I swear I don’t how people who voted for this moribund puppet can watch themself in the mirror every morning. And even tho is not as many as they said there is still plenty."

Marvin Vettori @MarvinVettori I swear I don’t how people who voted for this moribund puppet can watch themself in the mirror every morning.

And even tho is not as many as they said there is still plenty I swear I don’t how people who voted for this moribund puppet can watch themself in the mirror every morning.And even tho is not as many as they said there is still plenty

Marvin Vettori is set to face Jared Cannonier at UFC on ESPN 47 at the Apex facility in Las Vegas on June 17.

The No.3-ranked middleweight bounced back from his unanimous decision loss against Robert Whittaker at UFC Paris last year with a decisive win against Roman Dolidze at UFC 286. He is now 3-2 in his last five outings.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Full story: Former title challengers Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier meet in a summer main eventFull story: bit.ly/3KXzAvq Former title challengers Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier meet in a summer main event 💥Full story: bit.ly/3KXzAvq https://t.co/HemL72bXJQ

Fans react to Marvin Vettori ranting about Joe Biden falling over on stage

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori recently went off on Twitter about U.S. President Joe Biden for falling over on stage during the Air Force Academy's 2023 graduation ceremony. While his tweet resonated with many, others criticized 'The Italian Dream' for his unsympathetic reaction.

Fans and users expressed their opinions on his rant in the comments section of the tweet, with some taking shots at him while others validated his take.

One Twitter user joked about Vettori's previous losses to Israel Adesanya and wrote:

"Google translate says, "Izzy is my daddy."

Another user hit back at Marvin Vettori, writing:

"Idk how you even look into a mirror. Shocked it doesn’t break."

Degenerate Gambler @SteelCitiKidi @MarvinVettori Idk how you even look into a mirror. Shocked it doesn’t break @MarvinVettori Idk how you even look into a mirror. Shocked it doesn’t break

One fan referenced Vettori's recent tweet supporting Andrew Tate and joked:

"Maybe Tate can share some of his kidnapped victims with you. Keep reaching for the stars!!"

Matt @BuzzyBeanz709 @MarvinVettori Maybe Tate can share some of his kidnapped victims with you. Keep reaching for the stars!! @MarvinVettori Maybe Tate can share some of his kidnapped victims with you. Keep reaching for the stars!!

Another fan wrote:

"Agreed. How could Italians vote for a fascist after what Mussolini did to their country is beyond me?"

Mohamed @MedZakariaL @MarvinVettori Agreed. How could Italians vote for a fascist after what Mussolini did to their country is beyond me. @MarvinVettori Agreed. How could Italians vote for a fascist after what Mussolini did to their country is beyond me.

One user agreed with Vettori and jokingly explained:

"We didn’t vote for him. He got appointed in the middle of the night when the power went out."

Buckets4Hex @Buckets4Hex @MarvinVettori We didn’t vote for him. He got appointed in the middle of the night when the power went out. @MarvinVettori We didn’t vote for him. He got appointed in the middle of the night when the power went out.

Another user wrote:

"Italian can’t talk about anything until they love past the sopranos and get a real economy."

Dale McGraw @realdalemcgraw @MarvinVettori Italian can’t talk about anything until they love past the sopranos and get a real economy @MarvinVettori Italian can’t talk about anything until they love past the sopranos and get a real economy

. @m1202514 @MarvinVettori I swear I don’t know how people who are a fan of this mentally rtrded person watch themself in the mirror every morning. @MarvinVettori I swear I don’t know how people who are a fan of this mentally rtrded person watch themself in the mirror every morning. https://t.co/iHXxt9hCtQ

. @WeAreAllTruman @MarvinVettori They are very strident, unaffected by being proven wrong @MarvinVettori They are very strident, unaffected by being proven wrong

Poll : 0 votes