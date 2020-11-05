Paulo Costa has revealed that the UFC is very close to booking a middleweight encounter between himself and former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. Costa called out Whittaker following the latter's impressive unanimous decision victory against top contender Jared Cannonier at UFC 254.

The Brazilian knockout artist claimed that the matchup would be "amazing for the fans." However, Robert Whittaker has previously stated that he isn't interested in fighting Paulo Costa at the moment. Whittaker is eyeing the potential rematch with Israel Adesanya instead.

In a recent turn of events, Paulo Costa has confirmed via his YouTube channel in a recent live chat that he is indeed very close to fighting Whittaker. Costa revealed that he has reached an advanced stage of negotiations with the promotion regarding the matchup against Whittaker. (h/t BJ Penn.com)

“Starting in December, I could fight. It depends on whom. I want to fight Whittaker and this fight is very close to happening. Very close. Very close to fighting Whittaker. This fight with Whittaker is well underway. Will happen. I am sure it will happen. It’s in the details, needing a few things.”

Does it make sense to book Paulo Costa vs. Robert Whittaker?

Well, a fight between Paulo Costa and Robert Whittaker could be a good way to keep the middleweight division moving, as well as potentially deciding the next title contender. Though Whittaker wants to run it back with Adesanya up next, Dana White has confirmed that the champ's moving up to light heavyweight to challenge Jan Blachowicz for the title next.

Both Costa and Whittaker have lost to Israel Adesanya in the past. Having already beaten Jared Cannonier and Darren Till in his last two fights, Robert Whittaker could cement his place as the number one contender in the middleweight division with a win against Paulo Costa.

On the other hand, Costa could find himself right back in the title picture with a win against the former champ Whittaker.

If the fight does come to fruition, it promises to be an entertaining clash between two of the very best fighters in the UFC middleweight division.