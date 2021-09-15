UFC middleweight Sean Strickland explains why Israel Adesanya will beat Robert Whittaker in a rematch

Sean Strickland believes Israel Adesanya will once again emerge victorious in his rematch with Robert Whittaker. According to Strickland, Adesanya has one of the sharpest minds in the game and his methodical approach to fights sets him apart from the rest of the division.

"Nah man, it's going to be Adesanya [who wins the rematch]. That f***ing brain guys, brain, f***ing, he's methodical. He thinks more than most. He'll win," Sean Strickland said.

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker first squared off in a middleweight title unification bout at UFC 243. 'The Last Stylebender' knocked Whittaker out in the fight's second round to become the new middleweight champion.

Sean Strickland is quickly climbing his way to the top of the middleweight division. In his last fight, Strickland completely outclassed Uriah Hall in a lopsided unanimous decision victory. He is now keen to fight former champion Luke Rockhold.

When Sean Strickland laid out his gameplan for a potential clash with Israel Adesanya

In an interview with James Lynch, Sean Strickland revealed his game plan for a potential fight against Adesanya. Hailing 'The Last Stylebender' as one of the best strikers on the planet, Strickland admitted it would be foolish to try to outpoint the champion on the feet.

“Adesanya, he’s one of the best strikers in the f***ing world, man. He’s another guy that its like, you’re not going to go and outpoint Adesanya. You’re not going to go and out strike Adesanya. You have to go out there and f—ing fight him. Same with Uriah Hall. I’m not going to go out there and play tag with Uriah Hall. If I’m going to do that, he’s going to catch me. I’m going to go in there and fight Uriah Hall. I’m going to go in there and fight Adesanya,” Sean Strickland said.

