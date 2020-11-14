To say that UFC Middleweight Uriah Hall is akin to a fighter out of a video game may not be a far cry from the truth.

Uriah Hall announced himself as a fighter with no shortage of innovation even before getting his hands on the UFC contract. On the 17th season of the Ultimate Fighter (considered by many to be one of the best seasons yet), Hall had put UFC on notice with his devastating Spinning Hook Kick knockout of Adam Cella.

We may finally have an answer to how Hall ended up being one of the most innovative fighters in the UFC. In a recent Tweet, Uriah Hall responded to the popular gaming franchise Tekken when they mentioned that Hall is their big fan.

Not just a fan @TEKKEN taught me how to fight the baddest is fighting game on the planet one day I will be in this game one day https://t.co/CMaobkvReo — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) November 14, 2020

Hall responded by saying that not only was he a big fan but he also learned how to fight from the gaming franchise. He further goes on to add that Tekken is the ‘baddest fighting game in the world’ and he hoped to be in the game one day as a playable character.

Tekken franchise is an institution of its own which started as a game but permeated into popular culture over 26 years. The first game was released in 1994 and there have been anime series’ and movies inspired by the franchise as well.

And while many characters from the series such as King, Paul Phoenix, Hworang, and Law are known to be extremely talented martial artists, it might just be Eddie Gordon who resonates the most with Uriah Hall.

Uriah Hall’s last UFC outing was against Anderson Silva at UFC Vegas 12

UFC Matchmakers had chosen Uriah Hall as the fighter to serve as Anderson Silva’s farewell match on October 31st.

Hall won the fight via knockout in the fourth round thus earning his third victory in a row.

Advertisement

The victory, the 16th of his overall MMA career, earned him the No. 9 spot in the UFC Middleweight rankings.

While Hall has never been short on talent or technique, his temperament has often been seen as a major reason for his erratic career.

Hall would be hoping to get a big-ticket fight next on the back of an impressive win against a future Hall of Famer.