UFC misspells Justin Gaethje's name in the UFC 254 Octagon advertisement

UFC made a grave error at UFC Fight Island 5 after it botched the spelling of interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje's last name in their Octagon advertisement.

Justin Gaethje is scheduled to take on Khabib Nurmagomedov in a unification title bout for the undisputed lightweight championship. It was a glaring mistake on part of the UFC with the last name of Justin Gaethje misspelled in their Octagon wall advertisement ahead of the huge match-up.

Fight fans tuning in for Marlon Moraes vs Cory Sandhagen fight likely witnessed the error, with Justin Gaethje posting a screenshot on social media as well.

The fighter, whose name was spelled as 'Gaejthe', also sent out the following suggestion to the UFC.

“Maybe they should just go with Khabib vs. Justin”

🧐 maybe they should just go with Khabib vs Justin 😂 pic.twitter.com/T6bjvymi2d — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) October 11, 2020

Like most combat sport promotions, UFC continues to use the last name of their fighters for fight promotion. While the solution from Gaethje could help them avoid similar mistakes in the future, UFC has made similar errors in the past.

@Reebok his nickname is jacare. First name Ronaldo. Did you guys research any of this? Machida's is wrong too. pic.twitter.com/OivmJ0O3Hl — Aron (@A_SMOOVE1) June 30, 2015

Earlier on, in the nascent days of the UFC's outfitting partnership with Reebok, fights fans were upset with prominent fighter names being misspelled - even on shirts which cost up to $80.

Khabib Nurmagomedov takes on Justin Gaethje for the UFC Lightweight Championship

Justin Gaethje speaks after winning the interim Lightweight championship at UFC 249

Justin Gaethje put on an absolute clinic against Tony Ferguson to grab the interim lightweight strap back at UFC 249.

In the process, Gaethje also snapped Ferguson's 13-fight win-streak. After Khabib Nurmagomdeov pulled out of the fight owing to the pandemic travel restrictions, Gaethje was named as the short-notice replacement and ended up defeating El Cucuy soundly.

With four back to back stoppage victories to his name, Gaethje is set to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov's undefeated streak inside the Octagon at UFC 254.

Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov will make his return to the Octagon after over an year. He last competed at UFC 242 where he succesfully defended his title belt for the second time with a submission win over Dustin Poirier.