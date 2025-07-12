UFC Nashville: Calvin Kattar vs. Steve Garcia: Live round-by-round updates

Calvin Kattar takes on Steve Garcia in a high-stakes battle at UFC Nashville.
Kattar has long been one of the most clinical strikers in the division, but the results haven’t followed. He enters the fight on a four-fight skid and has dropped five of his last six. His last win came over Giga Chikadze in early 2022. Since then, it’s been a tough run of injuries and setbacks.
Garcia, meanwhile, has won five straight since dropping back down to featherweight, and none of those fights have gone to the scorecards. After two second-round finishes in 2023, he blasted through SeungWoo Choi and Kyle Nelson in the first round last year.
Kattar needs a win to hold onto his spot in the top 15 and show he still belongs among the elite. Garcia, meanwhile, is looking to break in and steal that spotlight.
Live coverage for UFC Nashville begins at 6 p.m. ET and 3 p.m. PT. The main card will start at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT. You can watch it live on ESPN, ESPN Plus, and Disney Plus.
