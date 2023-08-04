UFC Nashville predictions: Who are UFC pros picking between Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font?

The coming weekend's UFC Nashville fight card pits top bantamweights Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font in the main event.

Although Sandhagen was originally scheduled to face surging contender Umar Nurmagomedov, an injury on the Russian's end has forced him out of the event, with Font coming in as a short-notice replacement.

This bout will be contested at a catch-weight of 140lbs per multiple reports.

With both fighters having successful 2023 campaigns so far, it's hard to separate them. However, that hasn't prevented MMA pros from giving their opinion on the matter. Check out some top MMA pros' picks for the exciting match-up.

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, UFC 292 bantamweight title challenger Sean O'Malley stated Cory Sandhagen has the upper hand against Rob Font.

"Cory [Sandhagen] is going to be a nightmare to fight on short notice, even though Rob was training for [Yadong] Song for a three-round fight two weeks later," said O'Malley. "Still, its like three rounds [instead of] five rounds, I don't know... Early prediction, I've got Cory."

Reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling also believes Sandhagen will get his hands raised on August 5. In a recent upload on his YouTube handle 'Funk Master' said:

"My early prediction for that [fight is], I think Cory should get the job done by decision."

During a recent segment of the MMArcade podcast, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker opined that although both fighters have improved their skill sets in recent years, Cory Sandhagen's superior fight IQ will guide him to victory.

UFC Nashville: Rob Font wants to be the first person to knockout Cory Sandhagen

Cory Sandhagen has faced the best of the best in the bantamweight division, yet none have managed to knock out 'Sandman.' Most of the time, it's Sandhagen who dishes out the finishes.

With their UFC Nashville main even mere hours away, Rob Font hopes to shut the 31-year-old lights out for the first time when they lock horns in the octagon. Speaking to MMA Junkie about the upcoming match-up, he said:

"It's hard to get Cory out of there. He's fought all the top guys and it's not easy to get him out of there. So yeah I think getting in there, knocking him out, getting that bonus, getting my hand raised and getting that title shot that's obviously the end goal."

