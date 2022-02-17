"Would you be surprised?" - Conor McGregor's manager Tim Simpson feels 'The Notorious' could fight the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje next

Tim Simpson, Conor McGregor's manager, wouldn't be surprised to see the Irish star fight for the lightweight title when he returns to the octagon.

The former two-division champion has been in recovery after suffering a broken tibia and fibula in his third fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Tim Simpson stated that he expects Conor McGregor to return to the octagon this year. When asked about a potential opponent, he said that the Irishman could pick a fighter of his choosing, including the winner of the title bout between Charles Olveira and Justin Gaethje.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Simpson said:

"Let's see what happens in the title fight... The thing with Conor is he's always had options. He'll have options when he's ready and regardless of everything else that's going on in the division, he sells. He can fight anybody, regardless of what could be said is 'right' for the division. In the end business rules and he could step into that title fight if he wanted to."

Watch Tim Simpson's appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Jake Paul expects himself to overtake Conor McGregor as the highest-paid athlete

Jake Paul is enjoying his transition to combat sports after racking up three wins over the last nine months. The YouTube star recently took a dig at Conor McGregor for losing three of his last four fights and opined that the repeated setbacks would eventually diminish the Irishman's power at the box office.

During a recent interview with Rob Moore, Paul stated that it's only a matter of time before he eclipses McGregor's earnings:

"For sure, yeah without a doubt you know, like, he doesn't even fight anymore really. He just loses I guess, so you can only fight so many times when you're losing every single time," said Paul.

Watch Jake Paul's interview with Rob Moore:

Even if Conor McGregor doesn't fight for the title when he returns to the octagon, there is no shortage of exciting opponents for him in the lightweight division. He could even have a high-profile grudge match with Nate Diaz or Dustin Poirier.

