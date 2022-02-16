"Without a doubt" - Jake Paul believes he will overtake Conor McGregor as the highest-paid athlete in the world

Jake Paul says he will overtake Conor McGregor as the highest-paid athlete in the future. Paul has become a prizefighter and has ambitions to win a world title.

In an interview with investor Rob Moore, Paul was confident that he would go past the Irishman:

"For sure, yeah without a doubt you know, like, he doesn't even fight anymore really. He just loses I guess, so you can only fight so many times when you're losing every single time."

Take a look at Jake Paul's interview with Rob Moore below:

Paul has made waves in boxing ever since he transitioned from a YouTuber to a professional boxer. He has earned millions of dollars from his fights and believes he will soon become the highest-paid athlete in the world.

Paul fought three times in less than nine months last year. He won all of his fights and sold a huge number of pay-per-views, especially for someone who isn't a traditional boxer. 'The Problem Child' turned pro back in 2018 and has made quite a name for himself.

He is currently taking a break from boxing to focus on promoting the Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor mega-fight scheduled for April 30 this year.

One of the greatest female fighters, Amanda Serrano is currently signed to Paul's company Most Valuable Promotions. She has also fought on the same card as 'The Problem Child' on two different occasions.

However, if Jake Paul wants to overtake Conor McGregor as the highest-paid athlete in the world, he's going to have to do a lot more to get anywhere close to 'Notorious'.

Jake Paul calls out Conor McGregor saying he is not helping UFC fighters get higher pay

Jake Paul has publicly called Conor McGregor out for not standing up for improved fighter pay in the UFC. Last Saturday night, Israel Adesanya retained his middleweight belt against Robert Whittaker.

Following Adesanya's win, 'Notorious' congratulated 'The Last Stylebender' on social media on becoming the second highest paid UFC fighter. Paul replied to McGregor's tweet saying:

"Indeed well deserved for Izzy but but unfortunately Tyson Fury still makes more than both of you combined for fighting. Conor when you gonna start playing your part to get ALL fighters better pay and healthcare?"

Take a look at Paul's tweet:

Jake Paul calls himself an activist for change. He has helped Amanda Serrano earn much more than she used to and claims that he wants to help all fighters earn more.

If 'The Problem Child' wants to take over the boxing game, he will have to fight much bigger names. The biggest criticism of his boxing career is that he has not fought any 'real boxers' yet. It will be interesting to see how he takes his boxing career forward.

