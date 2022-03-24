Watch: Video surfaces claiming to show Jorge Masvidal exiting police custody

A day after being detained by the Miami Beach Police for an alleged attack on Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal could be out of prison. A video recently surfaced online that claims to show footage of the UFC BMF champ exiting police custody dodging the cameras.

The clip shows Jorge Masvidal shielded with a jacket by a companion, who is seen escorting him to a car.

Watch the video shared by Parker Branton of WPLG Local 10 below:

Parker Branton @ParkerBranton EXCLUSIVE — Jorge Masvidal walking out of jail in Miami Dade county around 3:30 local time. Masvidal is charged with aggravated battery after police say he punched Colby Covington outside a popular South Beach restaurant. EXCLUSIVE — Jorge Masvidal walking out of jail in Miami Dade county around 3:30 local time. Masvidal is charged with aggravated battery after police say he punched Colby Covington outside a popular South Beach restaurant. https://t.co/CuHqu0CkeM

According to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, Masvidal was charged with aggravated battery with bodily harm and criminal mischief for being involved in a physical altercation with Colby Covington, the bail for which was set at $15,000.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Jorge Masvidal is currently in custody in Miami on $15,000 bail, per records. He is being charged with aggravated battery with bodily harm and criminal mischief. More coming to @espnmma Jorge Masvidal is currently in custody in Miami on $15,000 bail, per records. He is being charged with aggravated battery with bodily harm and criminal mischief. More coming to @espnmma.

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington recently squared off in a grudge match in the main event of UFC 272 on March 5, which saw 'Chaos' emerge victories via unanimous decision.

Khabib Nurmogomedov supports Jorge Masvidal following attack on Colby Covington

The tension between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington caught fire after 'Chaos' made some comments in the build-up to their bout. The 34-year-old claimed that his former friend and teammate was neglecting his children and called him a deadbeat father.

If Covington’s intent was to get under the skin of the Cuban-American star, he clearly succeeded. It led to Jorge Masvidal getting arrested this week for attacking 'Chaos' at a Miami restaurant. Following the incident, a number of UFC stars weighed in on the situation, including Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Taking to social media, the former lightweight kingpin went off on Colby Covington for disrespecting Masvidal's family. Nurmagomedov also encouraged fighters in the 170 lb division to refuse to take fights with Covington in a statement released on Twitter:

“If you are stronger than someone inside the octagon, it does not mean that you can insult his children. No one has the right to insult someone’s family. Once you have gone down this path, then be ready to back up your words. You were attacked by professional fighter, the same as you are, your own size, and you go press charges against him to the police? I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby. Just don’t accept fights with him... it will probably significantly affect him and all fighters who even think of insulting families...”

Colby Covington has also taken verbal shots at Nurmagomedov on several occasions in the past, although 'The Eagle' has not reacted to the provocations.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has himself been involved in an unsavory melee involving his rival Conor McGregor in 2018. 'The Eagle' was handed a temporary suspension for his post-fight brawl at UFC 229. The Dagestani star was also the target of McGregor's infamous bus attack, which took place a few months prior to their fight.

