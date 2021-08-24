UFC newcomer Paddy Pimblett reveals where he would rank Conor McGregor on his GOAT list

UFC's latest recruit Paddy Pimblett says former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor barely makes it into the top 20 on his GOAT list. McGregor has been on a bad run of form lately but his achievements in the past have been quite notable.

Although he acknowledges the Irishman's achievements inside the octagon, Paddy Pimblett claims that McGregor will not be remembered as one of the greatest fighters of all time because of his recent failures.

In a recent appearance on Submission Radio, the Englishman revealed where Conor McGregor ranks among his list of the most elite fighters in the sport.

According to Pimblett, had Conor McGregor retired from the sport after achieving champ-champ status by beating Eddie Alvarez in 2016, he'd definitely rank among the top 10 greatest fighters of all time.

However, McGregor went on to compete four more times in the UFC following that fight and managed to win on just one occasion.

"If he wouldn't have ever come back. If he would have retired after beating Eddie Alvarez, he'd probably be top 10, you know what I mean? Probably could, but now he's top 15/top 20 maybe. Maybe," said Paddy Pimblett.

Check out Paddy Pimblett's full appearance on Submission radio below:

In an appearance on Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast, Paddy Pimblett claimed he'd 'smoke' Conor McGregor in inside the octagon.

The Englishman said he could visualize taking McGregor down and then submitting him in a potential showdown.

"I said it about six years ago in a post-fight interview, he'd get smoked. I'm not even messing, I think like I'll take him down and submit him, with pretty ease," said Pimblett.

Paddy Pimblett is set to make his much-awaited UFC debut in September

Paddy Pimblett is yet to make his UFC debut but has signed a contract with the promotion. He is set to step inside the octagon for the first time on September 4 in a lightweight bout against Luigi Vendramini.

Like Conor McGregor, Paddy too worked his way up the ranks at European MMA promotion Cage Warriors before signing with the UFC.

