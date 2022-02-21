"14 years & twice around the world later..." - UFC referee Marc Goddard revisits debuting alongside Jim Miller in heartfelt post 

Marc Goddard has nothing but respect for lightweight veteran Jim Miller, as is evident in his latest tweet. The MMA referee, who debuted in the UFC alongside Miller back at UFC 89 in 2008, took to Twitter to congratulate him on completing 14 years in the promotion and still going strong.

Goddard tweeted:

"Crazy! That’s me holding up Jim’s arm in the first photo - we both made our debuts for the organization that night! UFC 89 in Birmingham. 14 years & twice around the world later….. 👊🏽Respect!" Goddard wrote.

Marc Goddard @marcgoddard_uk 🏽Respect! UFC @ufc



[ @JimMiller_155 | #UFCVegas48 ] 14 years in the UFC & Jim Miller keeps on winning 14 years in the UFC & Jim Miller keeps on winning 💪 [ @JimMiller_155 | #UFCVegas48 ] https://t.co/ChiR3rmJdO Crazy! That’s me holding up Jim’s arm in the first photo - we both made our debuts for the organisation that night! UFC 89 in Birmingham. 14 years & twice around the world later…..🏽Respect! twitter.com/ufc/status/149… Crazy! That’s me holding up Jim’s arm in the first photo - we both made our debuts for the organisation that night! UFC 89 in Birmingham. 14 years & twice around the world later….. 👊🏽Respect! twitter.com/ufc/status/149…

At the recently concluded UFC Vegas 48 event that took place at the promotion's APEX facility in Las Vegas on February 19, Miller faced Nikolas Motta. Miller picked up an impressive second-round TKO win on the night where he made his 39th octagon appearance.

With the win, he is now level with Donald Cerrone for the most victories in UFC history.

Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA



He ties Donald Cerrone for most wins in UFC history. JIM MILLER DOES IT!He ties Donald Cerrone for most wins in UFC history. #UFCVegas48 JIM MILLER DOES IT!He ties Donald Cerrone for most wins in UFC history. #UFCVegas48 https://t.co/QPNM58pJNj

Khabib Nurmagomedov all praise for "legend" Jim Miller following UFC Vegas 48

Khabib Nurmagomedov was present octagon-side to witness Jim Miller's performance at UFC Vegas 48. 'The Eagle' seemed impressed with the veteran fighter's TKO win and also shared a tweet praising him for his fantastic career so far.

The former UFC lightweight champion tweeted:

"This guy is a legend @JimMiller_155"

Following the victory, Miller claimed that he'd like his 40th UFC fight to take place in front of a full-capacity audience, rather than in the UFC Apex. He also revealed his long-term goal of competing at UFC 300 down the line.

During his post-fight octagon interview, 'A-10' said:

"There’s been a lot on my plate but my goal has been to just fight as hard as I can fight for as long as I can and when I’m ready I’ll know and you guys will know and I’ll be excited making that last walk to the octagon but It’s not gonna be next time. So, you know, I got UFC 300 in my visor. That’s where I’m going. I’d like to fight in front of a big crowd next fight for 40."

Watch Jim Miller's full post-fight interview below:

Edited by C. Naik