It's through the roof what they're saying - Chael Sonnen claims gym rumors confirm Jon Jones' renewed motivation for UFC return

According to Chael Sonnen, gym rumors have confirmed Jon Jones' prowess ahead of UFC return. Sonnen claims to have heard unbelievable things from people who have witnessed the former champion train.

'The American Gangster' also claimed that he heard rumors about Jones' renewed motivation after 'Bones' left his previous gym Jackson Wink MMA. Sonnen said on his YouTube channel:

"When I hear inside scoop from teammates or coaches or people that are there in the room with Jon Jones, and this is after he left Jackson Wink, which means between his last fight and this one, guys it's through the roof what they are saying about this guy. These rumors about Jones..it's unbelieveable the way that people that are there and watching him train go."

Watch Chael Sonnen weigh in on Jones' return below:

Jones has been out of active competition since his successful title defense against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. The former UFC light heavyweight king now plans to move up to heavyweight upon his return to the octagon.

However, Jones' return has been on hold for a while now due to a pay dispute with the UFC. Interestingly, Dana White recently revealed that Jones could be awarded an interim heavyweight title shot on his return.

While 'Bones' has never competed at heavyweight, eleven successful title defenses at 205 lbs certainly make him worthy of an interim title shot.

Henry Cejudo claims Jon Jones will return this year

Jon Jones was arrested in September last year after an alleged domestic violence attack on his fiancee. Jackson Wink MMA head coach Mike Winkeljohn banned Jones from entering the gym following his arrest.

Former UFC double champ Henry Cejudo is now helping Jones prepare for his return to the octagon. 'Triple C' also claims that 'Bones' has had his needed time off and is likely to return this year. Cejudo recently said on The Schmozone podcast:

"You guys will see Jon Jones this year. He's anxious to fight, he's hungry man. He needed this time off, he needed this time out to get his mind right, to let his body recover, to enjoy [with] his family. He needed all this, you know what I'm saying?"

Watch Henry Cejudo's appearance on The Schmozone Podcast below:

