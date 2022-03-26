"He's anxious to fight" - Henry Cejudo promises Jon Jones return this year

Henry Cejudo believes Jon Jones will make his much-awaited return to the octagon this year. 'Bones' hasn't fought since his unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 back in February 2020.

Following the win, Jones vacated the light heavyweight title and has since bulked up in preparation for a potential move to the heavyweight division.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie Could Jon Jones find a new permanent training home alongside Henry Cejudo at Fight Ready MMA? Could Jon Jones find a new permanent training home alongside Henry Cejudo at Fight Ready MMA? 👀 https://t.co/Nkl8AXK2s1

Cejudo, who has been helping Jones prepare for his heavyweight debut, feels that the former light heavyweight champ is itching to get back inside the cage again. 'Triple C' claimed that Jon Jones needed some time off from the sport to rejuvenate himself and having got the break, the 34-year-old is apparently ready to make a comeback.

In a video recently shared on The Schmo's YouTube channel, Cejudo said:

"You guys will see Jon Jones this year. He's anxious to fight, he's hungry man. He needed this time off, he needed this time out to get his mind right, to let his body recover, to enjoy [with] his family. He needed all this, you know what I'm saying?"

Check out the video below:

Jon Jones could fight for interim title in heavyweight debut

Although he's been inactive for the past couple of years and is yet to compete as a heavyweight, Jones is likely to fight for the interim title in his divisional debut. With reigning champion Francis Ngannou recently undergoing knee surgery and possibly being on the sidelines for the remainder of the year, Jones could be afforded a title shot upon his imminent return to the octagon.

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, UFC president Dana White spoke about the possibility of Jones fighting for the interim title in Ngannou's absence. He said:

"I haven’t thought about it at all, but yeah, it sounds like something we would do. Until we know what Francis is gonna do or what’s gonna happen, but if that’s the case, if he ends up sitting out for a year, Jon could come right in and fight for a title."

Check out the interview below:

Jones previously hinted that he's eyeing a potential clash against former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

BONY @JonnyBones The greatest heavyweight of all time versus the greatest light heavyweight, who wants to see it? I’m game The greatest heavyweight of all time versus the greatest light heavyweight, who wants to see it? I’m game

