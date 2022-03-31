"I don't think this is a racist situation" - Josh Thomson believes there are other reasons why Deiveson Figueiredo is avoiding Brandon Moreno

Josh Thomson doesn't think Deiveson Figueiredo is avoiding Brandon Moreno due to a racism issue. According to Thomson, 'Deus da Guerra' is looking for a different opponent as Moreno is a tough adversary.

While Thomson isn't sure of Figueiredo's motive behind avoiding Moreno, he is sure that race isn't a factor. The former UFC lightweight told John McCarthy on The Weighing In podcast:

"I think he wants to get paid for a different opponent... I think he thinks that Moreno's probably the tougher fight. All of that stuff being said, I don't think this is a racist situation at all. And the way he feels about it, it feels like there's something else. He doesn't wanna prepare for him. Or he doesn't wanna get ready for him or whatever reason. This is not a race situation John."

Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno have clashed in an epic trilogy, with a win each for both fighters and one draw. In their most recent encounter, Figueiredo earned a closely contested decision win against Moreno to win back his title at UFC 270 in January.

However, Figueiredo is unwilling to defend his flyweight strap against 'The Assassin Baby' in a fourth showdown. Shockingly, 'Deus da Guerra' recently accused Moreno's teammate of racism and urged UFC president Dana White to book him a fight against Kai Kara-France.

Brandon Moreno accuses Deiveson Figueiredo of ducking him

Brandon Moreno recently dismissed Deiveson Figueiredo's 'racist' allegations against him. According to the Mexican, they were all having fun in the dressing room when someone used a monkey filter on Figueiredo.

'The Assassin Baby' is confident that Figueiredo is hoping to avoid a fourth fight at this point. He also revealed that the UFC top brass are interested in a bringing the fourth title clash to fruition.

Moreno told ESPN Deportes:

“I’ve already talked to the UFC, with the top guys in the promotion. They told me the fourth fight is set. At some point they told me not to worry. That the plan is for me to fight again for the title. So I think at this point Deiveson is running away from me. I’m not lying. UFC wants Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4. I’ve said yes already, but the other part hasn’t.”

Carlos Contreras Legaspi @CCLegaspi



More on Brandon Moreno reacts to Deiveson Figuereido’s recent post and explains the alleged racism incident from his team: “He’s just running away from the fourth fight. That’s already offered for July. He sees a better opportunity to beat Kara-France”More on @ESPNDeportes Brandon Moreno reacts to Deiveson Figuereido’s recent post and explains the alleged racism incident from his team: “He’s just running away from the fourth fight. That’s already offered for July. He sees a better opportunity to beat Kara-France” More on @ESPNDeportes https://t.co/O1Ix6fjZ5p

