Watch: A furious Mama Woodley loses her cool after being asked what went wrong for Tyron Woodley in Jake Paul fight

Tyron Woodley's mother Deborah Woodley aka ‘Mama Woodley’ was furious after being asked a question at the Amalie Arena on Saturday night. Following her son's knockout loss in his rematch against Jake Paul, Mama Woodley made her way backstage with other members of Woodley’s entourage.

An individual in the crowd questioned Mama Woodley about what went wrong for Tyron Woodley against Jake Paul. Tyron, a former UFC welterweight champion and legendary MMA welterweight, was viciously KO’d by Paul in their professional boxing bout moments earlier.

Mama Woodley didn’t take too kindly to the question and fired back at the person with a jibe of her own. Mama Woodley stated:

“What the f**k do you think, motherf**ker? What went wrong with you?”

Following this, members of Tyron Woodley’s entourage then deescalated the situation by separating her from the fan, who didn’t appear in-frame during the video. Members of the entourage then appeared to criticize him for the question he asked Mama Woodley.

Watch Mama Woodley sounding off on the individual in the video below:

Tyron Woodley is “not done” yet; plans to fight four times in 2022

During the post-fight press conference after his rematch against Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley asserted that he isn’t done fighting yet. ‘The Chosen One’ confirmed his previous plans that he expects to fight four times next year. Woodley stated:

“I’m not done. Please do not look at me with sorry eyes. Please do not look at me, like, shaking your head. I’d f**ked a lot of people up.” Woodley also noted, “I just want to fight, man. I just already had a plan to fight four times next year. This doesn’t change that plan. I’m thankful for the opportunity to step in and fight in this fight. I was already kind of getting ready and geared up. I’m glad I was in shape, I’m glad I listened to my spirit.”

Jake Paul has now taken his professional boxing record to an impressive 5-0. He now holds two wins over Tyron Woodley, who’s 0-2 as a professional boxer. Having beaten 'T-Wood' in their rematch, Paul subsequently called out MMA fighters Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, Kamaru Usman, and Conor McGregor.

The YouTube megastar has since warned UFC president Dana White that he’ll continue beating former UFC stars in the boxing ring. Neither Paul nor Woodley’s respective next opponents and exact comeback dates have been revealed as of yet.

