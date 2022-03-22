After Paddy's fight, he had to put on a show - Brendan Schaub believes there was a reason Arnold Allen performed so well against Dan Hooker

Brendan Schaub believes the pressure of following Paddy Pimblett's performance worked out well for Arnold Allen against Dan Hooker.

Allen recently decimated Hooker in the co-main event of UFC London over the past weekend. The rising featherweight star aggressively blitzed Hooker with a barrage of punches and elbows to secure the TKO win at the 2:33 mark of round one.

Schaub is of the opinion that being tasked to follow Pimblett, who is arguably the biggest star on the card, influenced Allen's performance. On a recent episode of his podcast, the former UFC fighter said:

"The co-main event, they had a tough gig, man. You're following Paddy [Pimblett]. All the energy went into Paddy's performance. He jumps on the cage, 'Meatball' [Molly McCann] jumped on the cage as well, she was all over the place. The arena is going nuts and then you got to reset. And then Arnold Allen and Dan Hooker walks out and it's a great fight... Arnold Allen and Dan Hooker, if this had been anywhere else, I don't think Arnold [Allen] fights this way. Coming off the Paddy Pimblett fight, he had to put on a show and he definitely put on a show."

Check out Schaub's comments on Allen vs. Hooker below:

Arnold Allen responds to Israel Adesanya's criticism of his win over Dan Hooker

Israel Adesanya recently refuted Arnold Allen's win over his teammate Dan Hooker. As far as the middleweight champ is concerned, referee Daniel Movahedi called an early stoppage. Adesanya was upset with the call, as was evident in his reaction video.

Watch Israel Adesanya's live reaction to UFC London below:

The young star reacted to Adesanya's comments in a recent episode of The MMA Hour. Allen defended the quality of his stoppage win by arguing:

"I think it was the right call. I can’t really see how Izzy can think that was early. The man himself didn’t complain, so that’s the biggest tell for me. All that’s gonna happen in that position, where he’s sort of curled up, is more shots landed, so I don’t know what’s Izzy’s thinking."

Watch Allen's interview on The MMA Hour below:

