"Give me the f***ing contract" - Albert Tumenov asks Dana White for UFC return after Triller Triad Combat win; calls himself the 'best boxer in MMA'

Albert Tumenov secured a unanimous decision victory over Scott Simon at Triller's Triad Combat event. The exciting event introduced a mix of boxing and MMA rules in a unique way, something that had never been seen before.

The former UFC fighter expressed his desire to return to the UFC after his victory at the Triad Combat event, and pleaded with UFC President Dana White to offer him a contract. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Albert Tumenov said:

"I feel good, I like boxing... Triangle, ring, octagon, for me doesn't matter. I'm ready for anything... I have good boxing technique, good footwork, good timing, I wanted to get a knockout but my opponent was a strong guy... I want to say, Dana White, Sean Shelby, I always put on a fire show. I am the best boxer in MMA. Give me [the] f***ing contract and I promise you Dana, that you will not regret it."

Tumenov established early dominance against Simon in the early rounds. 'Einstein' was never in trouble as he controlled the range and landed combinations throughout the fight to cruise to a unanimous decision victory.

Albert Tumenov faced notable UFC fighters during his time in the organization, including Alan Jouban, Gunnar Nelson and Leon Edwards. However, he lost to Nelson and Edwards via submission in his last two fights in the UFC.

Following his stint with UFC, Albert Tumenov moved to ABC (Absolute Championship Berkut), a Brazilian jiu-jitsu and kickboxing promotion based in Russia. Tumenov racked up five victories in a row in the promotion before signing with Triller.

Albert Tumenov spoke about negotiations for a return to UFC; said he wanted a rematch with Leon Edwards

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Albert Tumenov revealed his intentions for his UFC return. 'Einstein' stated that he was ecstatic that the fans wanted to see him back in the octagon.

Tumenov also asserted that he has his sights set on facing Leon Edwards in his return fight in the UFC. He said:

"I am very pleased that MMA fans want me to return to the UFC. I will do my best to live up to their expectations... My managers are negotiating with the UFC. When I return to the UFC, Leon Edwards will be my first target to beat before winning the title."

