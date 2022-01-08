"Both of them are great guys" - Alexander Gustafsson happy that former opponents Glover Teixeira and Jan Blachowicz won a UFC title

Alexander Gustafsson recently stated that he was thrilled to witness the success Glover Teixeira and Jan Blachowicz have enjoyed at the pinnacle of the UFC light heavyweight division.

During a conversation with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Gustafsson revealed that it was a pleasure to watch his former opponents lock horns at UFC 267:

"Seeing those two guys fight, it was just a pleasure to see them fight and I'm very happy for Glover and both of them are great guys. You know, I love those two as fighters and colleagues. I'm just happy to see them doing their thing. For Glover to get that belt around his waist, if someone is worth it, it's him, you know."

The 42-year-old Teixeira managed to fulfill a lifelong dream by defeating Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267 in October 2021 for the UFC light heavyweight belt. The Brazilian won via second-round submission.

Alexander Gustafsson has now lost three consecutive fights

Alexander Gustafsson most recently featured in a fight against Fabricio Werdum at UFC Fight Island 3 in July 2020. His heavyweight debut marked the Swede's return to the fold following a 13-month layoff.

However, the fight did not go as planned for 'The Mauler' as an early takedown from Werdum resulted in an armbar submission loss in the first round. The setback was Gustafsson's third defeat in a row.

In the fight before the Werdum loss, Gustafsson was beaten by Anthony Smith in his own backyard at UFC Stockholm in June 2019. Smith won by way of a rear-naked choke in the fourth round.

The first of his three consecutive losses was against Jon Jones at UFC 232. Referee Mike Beltran was forced to call a stop to the contest after the Albuquerque native relentlessly hammered Gustafsson in the third round. The win earned 'Bones' the then vacant UFC light heavyweight title.

Interestingly, the Swede received the title fight against Jon Jones on the back of victories over Teixeira and Blachowicz.

The Allstars Training Center product was scheduled to return to action at UFC Vegas 36 in September 2021 in a light heavyweight bout against Paul Craig. However, Gustafsson was forced to pull out of the fight due to an injury.

