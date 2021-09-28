Alexander Volkanovski believes Brian Ortega's cornermen, the referee and the commentary team could have 'done a better job' at UFC 266

Alexander Volkanovski has called out several individuals in the wake of his win over Brian Ortega at UFC 266 last weekend.

“I still feel like there was a bias, even in the commentary. I don’t like having shots, but man. I felt like everyone could’ve done a better job,” said Volkanovski on the MMA Hour.

While there may have been a string of fun moments throughout the course of the bout, it's safe to say Alexander Volkanovski was largely able to have his way with Brian Ortega. 'The Great' dictated the pace of the fight throughout. Outside of two unbelievably close submission attempts from the challenger, Ortega couldn't quite get to grips with Volkanovski's efficiency.

There was a moment at the end of the third round whereby it seemed as if 'T-City' wouldn't be able to answer the call for the fourth. However, he was eventually granted permission to continue fighting - which is a decision Volkanovski still takes exception to even after his win.

“You had the doctor and the referee - they already had a whole minute and they gave him [Brian Ortega] a whole extra minute, while he was answering the questions wrong. He was saying follow my finger and he was looking in a completely different direction. They say stand here and he starts wobbling. They asked him three or four times how many fingers am I holding up. They should’ve had a 10-second assessment and as soon as he’s answering questions wrong, that’s it he’s done,” said Volkanovski.

What’s next for Brian Ortega?

Brian Ortega is clearly one of the most exciting featherweights in the world, but if he continues to take damage in this way, it could have long-term repercussions for his career and health.

The guy just doesn't know how to quit, which, as we all know, can be incredibly detrimental in mixed martial arts. He'll likely take some time off, as he should, but his defensive work needs to improve if he's going to compete with the likes of Volkanovski and Holloway.

