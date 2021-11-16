"That chin's gonna go soon" - Alexander Volkanovski believes Max Holloway's incredible ability to take punishment may be nearing its end

Alexander Volkanovski expressed his opinion on Max Holloway's ability to absorb damage.

Reflecting back on Holloway's recently concluded fight with Yair Rodriguez, 'The Great' stated that 'Blessed' has a granite-like chin where he can take humungous shots and still not get rocked. However, the Australian champion is unsure of how long Holloway's chin and durability will last.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Alexander Volkanovski said:

"Man, Max eats a lot of shots! He's a volume striker but he's happy to eat one and give a couple but how long can that last? I feel like I say this every time that he's got a great chin... but man, I'm telling you that chin's gonna go soon. It is gonna go soon. You can not [absorb] that kind of damage. Yeah, they're talking about 3000 strikes, which is incredible but he's probably in thousands or two thousands of absorption as well!"

For now, it is safe to say that Holloway's durability holds. The same was visible in his fight with Yair Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 42.

Holloway landed 230 significant strikes but also absorbed 159 strikes from 'El Pantera' in return. The Mexican fighter presented a tough challenge for Holloway in terms of striking, taking the fight to the Hawaiian at the UF Apex in Las Vegas.

The Hawaiian featherweight has been blessed with a rock-solid chin and has never been knocked down or out in his career.

UFC @ufc Every fighter in UFC history to land over 3,000 total strikes, in one picture #UFCVegas42 Every fighter in UFC history to land over 3,000 total strikes, in one picture #UFCVegas42 https://t.co/TxQwmIToSY

Alexander Volkanovski was impressed by Yair Rodriguez's performance against Max Holloway

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski spoke about Yair Rodriguez's phenomenal display of striking against Max Holloway.

He stated that Yair Rodriguez fought a nearly perfect fight. He commended the Mexican's game plan coming in and stated that he learned a few things about Max Holloway during the fight.

"I think Yair did a great job, he obviously studied a few fights, mine included maybe, and he did some good things in there," said Volkanovski. "He gave Max some big problems... [Yair] had to stand his ground... I had a few conversations about this... Max wouldn't give you that chance [to let you be comfortable at range]... You have to mix it up [against Max], so Yair did a great job."

Watch the Alexander Volkanovski's full interview below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Watch: Why Nike did not sponsor the UFC?

Edited by C. Naik