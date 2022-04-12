Alexander Volkanovski made 'The Korean Zombie' "look levels below" with outstanding performance claims Arnold Allen

British featherweight contender Arnold Allen was late to the party and had to catch up on UFC 273 the next day.

Impressed by the performance of champion Alexander Volkanovski, 'Almighty' took to Twitter on Sunday to compliment the Australian on his third successive title defense.

"Just caught up with #ufc273 what a performance from Volkanovski, made TKZ look levels below"

Arnold Allen was full of praise for Alexander 'The Great', who has been on an incredible run since his debut in the UFC in 2016.

Volkanovski is unbeaten in his 11 UFC fights and now boasts a 24-1 professional record, suffering his only loss in 2013. Volkanovski's wins over Jose Aldo and Chad Mendes earned him a fight against Max Holloway for the featherweight title.

Volkanovski defeated 'Blessed' via uninanimous decision in their first meeting. He then successfully defended the belt against Holloway in their rematch, this time via split decision.

'The Korean Zombie', meanwhile, is no stranger to championship fights either, having previously lost by a fourth-round TKO to Jose Aldo for the belt in 2013.

Between that bout and his latest title fight, Jung finished a three-year stint of mandatory military service in South Korea between 2014-2017, returning to the UFC in 2017 and landing a first-round KO over Dennis Bermudez. The South Korean was 3-2 in his last five appearances heading into his fight with Volkanovski.

It's no surprise Arnold Allen was impressed by the visible gap in skill between Volkanovski and 'The Korean Zombie'. While the odds heavily favored the champ, not many would have expected him to put such a beating on Jung.

What's next for Arnold Allen?

Arnold Allen is coming off an impressive first-round TKO against Dan Hooker at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall. With his win at UFC London, 'Almighy' Allen is on a nine-fight win streak in the UFC.

Of his nine fights in the octagon, five have been in front of his home crowd in the UK. It was no surprise, therefore, when he was greeted with an eruption of support during his ring walk and subsequent co-main event victory inside The O2.

The win over Hooker, undoubtedly the biggest of his UFC career, moved Arnold to No.6 in the UFC featherweight rankings. He's now eying on a top-five opponent. The Englishman called out Calvin Kattar, the No.4-ranked featherweight, for a potential future fight, which he believes the fans would want to see.

Arnold will be hoping he can challenge for the featherweight strap if he can continue his fine form in the UFC. A win over a top-five competitor is sure to put him in the mix.

