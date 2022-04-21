"I could see that he wanted out" - Alexander Volkanovski talks about his experience of fighting 'The Korean Zombie'

Alexander Volkanovski has suggested that he knew Chan Sung Jung aka ‘The Korean Zombie’ wanted out after sustaining a considerable amount of damage in their fight at UFC 273. Appearing on the Food Truck Diaries with Brendan Schaub, Volkanovski harked back to his fourth-round TKO victory in his UFC featherweight title matchup against Jung.

Volkanovski dominated the fight but Jung’s legendary toughness helped him survive till round four. Prior to the start of the fourth round, Volkanovski asked Jung whether he wanted to continue fighting. Speaking to Schaub, Volkanovski said:

“Obviously, no disrespect. I think what I said, I said to him, ‘Are you alright?’ Or something like, ‘You wanna keep doing this?’ It was weird. What (did) I expect him to say anyway?”

Volkanovski revealed that he doesn’t know why he said it. ‘The Great’ added, however, that he could see that Jung was “done” and “defeated.” The 33-year-old explained that it took Jung a while to get up after the third round ended. He added that referee Herb Dean was ready to wave the fight off.

‘The Great’ highlighted that by playing with his eyes and showing signs that you usually conceal during the fight, Jung was insinuating that he’d like the fight to be stopped. Volkanovski said:

“Like, showing things you don’t wanna show the ref, doctors. If I’m sitting there and I wanna be in this fight, I’m giving you the best f**king poker face I can. You ain’t gonna see nothing. Yeah, man, hundred percent; I’m not gonna do something. There was a couple of signs that I’ve seen because those were right there, and I was looking. And I could see that he wanted out.”

Watch Alexander Volkanovski’s conversation with Brendan Schaub in the video below:

Alexander Volkanovski on a potential fight against Colby Covington

Presently, the consensus is that Alexander Volkanovski is likely to defend his UFC Feattitleight Title in a trilogy fight against Max Holloway next. Intriguingly, Volkanovski is one of several UFC stars who’ve long been critical of former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington and his brash persona.

Alex Volkanovski @alexvolkanovski @ColbyCovMMA why you mad? Just take a fight already you little bitch. You literally play a character to stay relevant. @ColbyCovMMA why you mad? Just take a fight already you little bitch. You literally play a character to stay relevant.

On the Flagrant 2 podcast, Volkanovski – who’s fought at welterweight, lightweight, and featherweight in his MMA career – indicated that he’d fight Covington at welterweight. He admitted that the UFC is unlikely to book the fight, but said:

"I'll fight Colby. I'll do it, whether you know, welterweight and featherweight, they probably wouldn't make it happen. But I'll do it. Guarantee I would... You'd have to move up two divisions. Sort of win-win anyway… I think I could still do alright against these big boys.”

Watch the Flagrant 2 podcast below:

