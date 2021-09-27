Watch: Alexander Volkanovski receives great ovation as he attends Las Vegas Raiders game with his UFC belt

Alexander Volkanovski received a great ovation at the Allegiant Stadium yesterday after his big win at UFC 266.

The big story coming out of the pay-per-view this past weekend was the outstanding main event battle between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega. From the Australian’s dominance to Ortega’s dramatic submission attempts, it’s safe to say that the UFC has a worthy 145-pound champion in Volkanovski.

The process of getting back down to Australia is bound to be a strenuous one. So, before hopping on a flight and making the trip, the champ decided to go and check out an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins.

Catch the ovation Alexander Volkanovski received at the stadium below:

Andy Slater @AndySlater UFC champ Alexander Volkanovski at today’s Raiders game with his belt after winning last night here in Vegas. UFC champ Alexander Volkanovski at today’s Raiders game with his belt after winning last night here in Vegas. https://t.co/csUgjrAHeQ

Volkanosvski received a fantastic ovation. While some supporters in attendance were probably just hyped up about the game, you could tell there was some real appreciation and recognition for what the featherweight king done the night prior.

The match wound up being a pretty great showdown. The hometown Raiders beat the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime, taking their record to 3-0 in the process.

Alexander Volkanovski - a star in the making?

It’s been a few years now since Alexander Volkanovski first captured the featherweight belt. Since then, he’s successfully defended it against Max Holloway and Brian Ortega.

People can argue about the decision in the Holloway rematch, but either way, 'The Great' more than earned his win over 'T-City'. More fans are starting to take notice of him and are giving the champ the respect he deserves.

This is a man who has given everything he has to making this run happen and he’s quickly established himself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport. City Kickboxing has obviously played an integral role in what’s happened up to this point and many feel like things are only going to get better from here.

The next step for Alexander Volkanovski is to sit back, relax and watch Max Holloway square off with Yair Rodriguez later this year. There's no guarantee that the winner will challenge him for the strap, but that seems like the most popular outcome.

