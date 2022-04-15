"Your bones break faster than a retainer case on Epstein's island" - Alexander Volkanovski roasts Conor McGregor on Andrew Schulz's Flagrant 2 podcast

Alexander Volkanovski made some jibes at Irish superstar Conor McGregor during his appearance on the Flagrant 2 podcast.

Days after winning his fight at UFC 273, 'The Great' showed up on the podcast, which is hosted by comedians Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh. At one point during the interaction, Schulz advised Volkanovski to work on his trash-talking skills.

The comedian gave Volkanovski a bunch of punch lines to say out loud in order to make fun of other UFC fighters and the Australian obliged. Making fun of 'The Notorious' McGregor, the featherweight champion said:

"Conor is still competing. I guess an Irish goodbye is when you stick around six years after your prime... Conor, you whiskey d**k, your bones break faster than a retainer case on Epstein's island."

You can watch Volkanovski's full appearance on the Flagrant 2 podcast below:

Volkanovski recently competed against 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung in the main event of UFC 273. The Australian successfully defended after recording a fourth-round TKO.

With the victory, Volkanovski extended his MMA win streak to 21. The 33-year-old currently holds a professional record of 24-1.

Alexander Volkanovski names Conor McGregor as his dream fight

Also on the podcast episode, Alexander Volkanovski was asked which matchup he desires the most.

In response, 'The Great' uttered Conor McGregor's name as the former two-division titleholder is the only UFC featherweight champion whom Volkanovski hasn't beaten inside the octagon.

"Dream fight? Man, I say this and everyone is like, you sound like -- everyone says, all right, Conor McGregor. Everyone's gonna say that, right? Just remember, I've fought every other champion, I've beat every other champion in my division. He's the only other champion that I haven't beat. I've beat Aldo, Max Holloway, and Conor's the only other champion in my division. And I've been saying I want all the legends of my division, all the top guys in my division, I want to take them all out."

McGregor was last seen in action at UFC 264 when he competed in a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. The fight ended on an unfortunate note as the Irishman suffered a horrific leg injury in the closing seconds of the first round. As a result, 'The Diamond' was declared the winner via TKO.

McGregor has since returned to training and is expected to return to the cage later this year.

