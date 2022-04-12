"If this division doesn't sort itself out, I'll move up" - Alexander Volkanovski not ruling out a move to lightweight 

Alexander Volkanovski succeeded once again with a dominant win over 'The Korean Zombie' at UFC 273. 'The Great' did not just win, but he decimated Chan Sung Jung before the referee stopped the fight in the fourth round.

Watch Volkanovski finish 'The Korean Zombie' at UFC 273 below:

Volkanovski now finds himself ready for the next challenge. The question is, who should he fight next? During a post-fight interview with BT Sport, the Australian featherweight champion had this to say:

"If this division doesn't sort itself out, then I'll move up. I am not going to just sit and wait for them because I want to be active."

Watch Volkanovski's post-fight interview with BT Sport below:

Volkanovski is referring to the featherweight division's lack of title contenders due to inactivity. The Australian has now beaten three of the top four contenders, including two wins over Max Holloway.

Other than a potential third fight with Holloway, which arguably doesn't need to happen, Volkanovski has no contenders to face. Everyone else in the division has either remained inactive (Yair Rodriguez) or needs another win (Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen).

If Volkanovski does move to lightweight, several challenges await. The lightweight division is known to be stacked with killers, so 'The Great' can further his legacy to legendary status by becoming a two-division champion.

Alexander Volkanovski wants to fight two more times in 2022

Alexander Volkanovski's win at UFC 273 was his first of 2022. Luckily, the Australian champion has no plans to go inactive. During the same post-fight interview with BT Sport, Volkanovski had this to say:

"I want three fights this year, and if this division wants to sit back and hope a title shot is given to them, then I will move up."

Volkanovski seems to be looking for the biggest challenge, and featherweight could be holding him back. Nobody in the top ten is currently scheduled for a fight, and rumors are limited. So what's next?

Watch Alexander Volkanovski react to potentially fighting Henry Cejudo:

Although Volkanovski is ready to move up, a trilogy fight with Holloway seems inevitable. If 'The Great' can beat him again, the division could lack the challenge needed to keep the Australian champion motivated and active.

