'I think he will be one of the greatest fighters ever' - Ali Abdelaziz claims Islam Makhachev is a better version of Khabib Nurmagomedov

Ali Abdelaziz believes Islam Makhachev will scale the heights that his friend and teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov reached in the UFC. He also feels that Makhachev is an improved version of 'The Eagle'.

While he admits that Makhachev is not a better fighter than Khabib yet, Abdelaziz claims the Russian soon will be.

"Islam Makhachev, there's not too many people jumping to fight him. I think he is going to be one of the greatest fighters ever. I think he is a better version than Khabib. I truly believe he is. He is not now but he can be and I think he's a future world champion for sure," Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports.

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's interview below:

Abdelaziz also claimed that Makhachev would soon become the UFC lightweight champion.

Islam Makhachev could fight for the title soon

MMA Junkie @MMAjunkie The legend of Dan Hooker grows.Just days after his UFC 266 win, Hooker has agreed to replace RDA vs. Islam Makhachev at #UFC267 .Full details: bit.ly/2YcRlm1 The legend of Dan Hooker grows.Just days after his UFC 266 win, Hooker has agreed to replace RDA vs. Islam Makhachev at #UFC267.Full details: bit.ly/2YcRlm1 https://t.co/OUcDoEfG8F

Islam Makhachev and Dan Hooker are set to compete in a crucial lightweight encounter at the upcoming UFC 267 pay-per-view on October 30. Makhachev is on an incredible eight-fight win streak inside the octagon and is expected to fight for the title at some point in the future.

Speaking about the Russian's upcoming fight with Dan Hooker, Abdelaziz claimed that a "lucky punch" is the Kiwi's only chance of winning.

"Listen, if I ranked him today, the pound-for-pound listing, he is in the top five. I believe he's destined to be a world champion. Dan Hooker, great fighter, great guy, he's showing up for a paycheck. The only way he can win, a lucky punch, right?"

In his last fight, Makhachev picked up an impressive submission victory over Thiago Moises. If he manages to get past Hooker in their upcoming clash, the Russian could very well be fighting for the title next.

Also Read

Currently, top contender Dustin Poirier is set to take on reigning champ Charles Oliveira in a much-awaited title clash at UFC 269.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh