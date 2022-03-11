Ali Abdelaziz claims Kamaru Usman can knockout Canelo Alvarez inside 3 rounds

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has claimed that his client, Kamaru Usman, can knockout boxing icon Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez inside three rounds. Speaking to MMA Junkie’s Danny Segura, Abdelaziz discussed the possibility of Usman facing Alvarez in a boxing match.

Usman is hailed by many as the top pound-for-pound MMA fighter today. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has long been lobbying for a fight against Alvarez, who’s currently regarded as the greatest pound-for-pound boxer in the world.

Alvarez consistently maintained that a boxing match against Usman didn’t interest him. Nevertheless, he’s seemingly changed his views as of late and hinted that he won’t completely rule out this matchup. On that note, Ali Abdelaziz weighed in on how a boxing match between Usman and Alvarez would play out. Abdelaziz stated:

“Kamaru knock him out in three rounds. I do; I do (think) so. You know, listen, you cannot say no to Kamaru. You cannot say no to Kamaru. He’s a guy who’s come from Africa; has jumped a lot of obstacles. You know, I believe in Kamaru. This is the difference between me and other people. I mean, people – I believe in him. I live with him. I breathe with him. I die with him. I fight with him.”

Additionally, the Dominance MMA founder and president indicated that Usman is a truly special person in his life. Abdelaziz continued:

“How many street fights me and Kamaru been through? We’ve been in a lot of street fights. And I have to believe in him. I believe Kamaru can beat any man alive.”

Watch Ali Abdelaziz address a possible Usman-Alvarez fight and more in the video below:

Islam Makhachev on Kamaru Usman facing Canelo Alvarez in a boxing match

Akin to Kamaru Usman, another one of Abdelaziz’s most notable clients is Dagestani MMA stalwart Islam Makhachev. Touted by many as a future UFC lightweight champion, Makhachev recently spoke to ESPN MMA regarding a myriad of topics.

Islam Makhachev notably weighed in on a potential Usman-Alvarez boxing match. He lauded Kamaru Usman’s punching power but admitted that ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ would be the underdog against Alvarez in the boxing realm. Makhachev said:

"Yes, but not big chance, you know. Canelo is like number one in the world now but anyway this is boxing. I think it's gonna be not big gloves. Kamaru have very good, very hard punch. I give him very small chance but everything is possible."

Usman is likely to defend his UFC welterweight title in a rematch against Leon Edwards at UFC 276 on July 2nd. Meanwhile, Alvarez is scheduled to fight Dmitry Bivol for the WBA (Super) light heavyweight title on May 7th.

