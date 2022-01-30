Ali Abdelaziz on Eagle FC 44 viewership numbers - "It will blow your mind"

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC recently made its U.S. debut at the FLXcast Arena in Miami, Florida. According to Ali Abdelaziz, the man responsible for managing 'The Eagle' throughout his MMA career, the event generated mind-blowing viewership numbers.

Abdelaziz took to Twitter after he was seemingly told the viewership scores for Eagle FC 44. Tagging Nurmagomedov and the CEO of the promotion, Rizvan Magomedov, Abdelaziz wrote:

"I was just being told the numbers of the viewership eagle FC 44 it will blow your mind @TeamKhabib @Rizvan_RM."

The event was headlined by a heavyweight matchup between former PRIDE fighter Sergei Kharitonov and former kickboxing champion Tyrone Spong. Kharitonov landed two takedowns before pounding away for a second-round TKO victory.

The co-main event saw the return of former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans against submission artist Gabriel Checco. Evans used a wrestling-heavy approach, dominating Checco on the ground over the course of three rounds. The 42-year-old earned a comfortable 30-27 on the scorecards, recording a unanimous decision victory

Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to learn from Dana White after Eagle FC 44

Khabib Nurmagomedov seems comfortable in the shoes of an MMA promoter since taking over Eagle FC in November 2020. However, Nurmagomedov definitely felt the fight night jitters ahead of the promotion's debut on U.S. soil. Nurmagomedov told reporters at the post-fight presser:

"Today when I wake up I was nervous like I’m going to fight tonight. I have same feeling today when I wake up. I realized I’m not going to fight, I have a fighting show. It was a very nervous day, but right now I’m happy,” said Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov admitted that he is still new to MMA promotion and has a lot to learn. 'The Eagle' also revealed that he plans to do so from the best in the business, Dana White. Nurmagomedov further said:

"Nothing [about promoting is] easy, honestly. He’s right, Dana White. I’m going to have meeting next month in Vegas with him. I’m going to talk with him a lot about all this kind of stuff. I’m just beginning. How many years he have experience? He’s the best in the game and it’s a big honor for me to learn from him."

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov at the post-fight press conference below:

Edited by David Andrew