"This is not a game" - Ali Abdelaziz slams Paulo Costa, believes the Brazilian is trying to get the UFC to cut him and cancel the fight

Ali Abdelaziz expressed his opinion on Paulo Costa's ongoing weight-cutting fiasco ahead of the Brazilian's fight with Marvin Vettori.

The renowned MMA manager, known for representing notable Dagestani fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, stated that Paulo Costa was intentionally 'making fun' of the weight cutting process and wants to get cut from the UFC.

Abdelaziz, via Twitter, said:

"First costa asked 195 lbs @MarvinVettori said yes. After that he asked light heavyweight Marvin said yes. Marvin is the real fighter. But I was not cool that costa making a joke about weight. Sat night Marvin goes to jail hurting this man. This is not a game... I wasn’t gonna say nothing but he is making fun of weight cut. He is doing everything to make UFC to cut him and cancel the fight. But this is not gonna happen."

Ahead of his fight on October 23, former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa admitted that he would not be able to make the 186-pound weight limit for his fight against 'The Italian Dream'.

As reported by Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports, the Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori fight will now be contested at 205 lbs.

Ali Abdelaziz thinks Marvin Vettori will finish Paulo Costa in the fourth round

Ali Abdelaziz recently made his prediction for the fight between Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori.

The MMA manager believes that Costa's weight advantage will not be the decisive factor. He claims Vettori will finish 'The Eraser' in the fourth round.

Via his official Twitter handle, Abdelaziz said:

"I thought the man was going through something personally. And I was going through and he was making a joke . It pissed me off. Marvin will finish him in 4 RD tomorrow @MarvinVettori."

