"You flopped with your Showtime deal" - Ali Abdelaziz urges Dana White to give "irrelevant" Jake Paul "a piece of bread"

Jake Paul and Ali Abdelaziz have recently gone back and forth on social media. In his latest attack on the YouTuber-turned-boxer, the Egyptian trashed Paul's business acumen before jokingly calling upon Dana White to help him out.

In a recent post on Twitter, the Egyptian recalled Paul's association with Showtime Sports and how he failed to reap the benefits he was hoping to enjoy. Ali Abdelaziz believes this setback prompted Paul's decision to join the ranks of the UFC.

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's tweet below:

"Very irrelevant and you flopped with your Showtime deal and now you want to be in the UFC so bad. [Dana White] please give this man a piece of bread."

Paul and Abdelaziz have recently gone back and forth as Paul trashed Abdelaziz's idea to set up a sister promotion for the UFC that promotes boxers.

The Dominance MMA head honcho further called for a mega-clash between Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman, an idea that was ridiculed by 'The Problem Child' on social media.

Dana White reveals he made an offer to Jake Paul

During a recent interaction with Sky Sports, UFC President Dana White offered fans some insight into Jake Paul's prospects in the promotion. He admitted that he had proposed an offer to Paul; however, he had since been turned down.

“I made an offer to him, but obviously he didn’t want to do it. It’s all good. There’s always gonna be a market for what he does. I deal with the best in the world. The absolute best, fighting the best. You tell me where he fits into this level.”

Check out Dana White's interaction with Sky Sports below:

Jake Paul is currently coming off a massive rematch against Tyron Woodley. Paul, who recorded a decision win against Woodley the first time around, managed to walk away with a much more decisive victory in the rematch.

Paul managed to overcome the challenge presented by the former UFC welterweight champion by recording a sixth-round KO. The win improved Paul's record to 5-0.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer was initially scheduled to lock horns with Tommy Fury. However, an injury to the Englishman derailed the fight between the two.

Edited by Avinash Tewari