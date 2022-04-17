"Guess we’re all actors!" - Aljamain Sterling brings back 'MMA Rule Book for Dummies' schtick in reaction to Caio Borralho kneeing Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Aljamain Sterling shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding the UFC Vegas 51 co-main event between Caio Borralho and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev.

Borralho got the better of his opponent in the first two rounds of the fight. But things went south for the Brazilian in the third round when he landed an illegal knee on Omargdzhiev. For this reason, Borralho got a one-point deduction. The Russian was unable to continue, resulting in the fight being called off.

After 3 minutes and 56 seconds of play in the third round, the judges were called upon to render a verdict. The three judges scored a technical decision in favor of Borralho with 29-26 across the three scorecards.

The outcome of the fight did not sit well with Sterling. 'Funk Master' took to Twitter to share his displeasure over the result and said the fight, at best, should have been ruled a no-contest.

"I like Borralho, but how do you get a win here? I’m super confused… sucks that the ref you have for the night pretty much dictates how a foul is interpreted. No consistency. Should be a NC at best," wrote Aljamain Sterling.

In another tweet, the bantamweight king posted a picture of himself with the "MMA Rule Book 4 Dummies" book.

"Guess we're all actors!"

Sterling posted a few more tweets regarding the co-main event situation.

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA

#UFCVegas51 I hope y’all give him the SAME treatment y’all gave me. Because apparently those knees don’t hurt 🤣🤦🏾‍♂️ Keep that same energy, folks! I hope y’all give him the SAME treatment y’all gave me. Because apparently those knees don’t hurt 🤣🤦🏾‍♂️ Keep that same energy, folks!#UFCVegas51

Aljamain Sterling was hit with an illegal knee at UFC 259

Aljamain Sterling's reaction to Caio Borralho hitting an illegal knee on Gadzhi Omargadzhiev is understandable as 'Funk Master' himself was on the receiving end of the illegal blow at UFC 259.

Sterling fought Petr Yan for the bantamweight championship at UFC 259. In the fight, Yan, who was getting the better of the 32-year-old, landed an illegal knee on a downed Sterling in the fourth round. This led to the Russian getting disqualified and 'Funk Master' being crowned the new bantamweight champion.

The two fought again at UFC 273, where the New York native edged out a split decision victory over 'No Mercy' and unified the bantamweight title.

