"The Hood takedown defense is legit AF" - Aljamain Sterling mocks Gervonta Davis for claiming he could switch to MMA

Aljamain Sterling has jibed at Gervonta Davis after the boxing star recently suggested he could transition to MMA.

In an appearance on the Full Send Podcast, 'Tank' opened up on multiple topics. Emphasizing that he could compete in MMA if the money is right, Davis stated:

“I mean, if they pay me, I know they probably won’t pay me like a boxing match, but if they pay me enough like, that I’m comfortable with it, I’ll fight an MMA fight.” Upon being told that he could get kicked in the face in the UFC, Davis said, “No, I’d still do it. ’Cause, you gotta think about it, I slip punches. So, if somebody can kick me from all the way down here, I deserve to get kicked.”

“I gotta fight somebody like, in my weight class. ‘Cause I don’t think like, somebody in my weight, getting me down, pinning me, I don’t see that. ‘Cause like, I’m from the hood. We used to wrestle. That’s what we do. First thing we do, we gonna swing, and then from the swing, we picking you up and slamming you. Like, let’s just say, if I’m fighting right now on the street, I’m not going to just straight box you. I’m gonna swing and then I’m gonna pick you up. You going up in the air.”

Catch Gervonta Davis’ MMA comments in the video below:

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling chimed in with his views on Gervonta Davis’ assertions. Mocking the professional boxer, Sterling posted a tweet that read as follows:

“The Hood takedown defense is legit AF! Don’t y’all go sleeping on Tank's TDD now!”

Aljamain Sterling is on the comeback trail after a bittersweet title win, while Gervonta Davis looks to continue his dominance

Aljamain Sterling became the first fighter to win a UFC title via Disqualification (DQ). At UFC 259 in March of this year, Sterling won after being hit with an illegal knee by then-champion Petr Yan in their title fight.

While ‘Funk Master’ vowed to score a truly decisive victory over Yan in their rematch, injury issues have kept Sterling out of action. Yan recently defeated Cory Sandhagen to capture the interim UFC bantamweight title. Sterling and Yan are expected to rematch in 2022, with the winner emerging as the undisputed UFC bantamweight champion.

Meanwhile, Gervonta Davis is set to defend his WBA (Regular) lightweight title against Isaac Cruz on December 5th. The undefeated 27-year-old boxing phenom looks to continue his run as one of the most dominant fighters in combat sports.

