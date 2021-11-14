"Pretty close to perfect" - Andrea Lee heaps praise on Valentina Shevchenko; hopes to fight 'Bullet' someday

Andrea Lee was full of praise for women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko during a post-fight press conference at UFC Vegas 42.

'KGB' stated that fighting 'Bullet' is in her future plans and claimed she'd bring the fight to Shevchenko, should they fight in the near future.

"Honestly, Valentina is pretty close to perfect, you know?", said Andrea Lee. "She's doesn't have a whole lot of weaknesses. I'm hoping to get out there and bring it to her, someday. And give the fans something to watch."

Andrea Lee defeated Cynthia Calvillo at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez. 'KGB' outpaced Calvillo via TKO (corner stoppage) after her corner decided to assess the damage that Lee barraged.

The 32-year-old, who was once on a three-fight skid, has bounced back in style to rack up her second victory of the year. Lee defeated Valentina Shevchenko's sister Antonina Shevchenko by submission earlier this year at UFC 262.

Meanwhile, Valentina Shevchenko is scripting an unrivaled legacy in women's MMA. Widely regarded as the greatest UFC active women's fighter, alongside Amanda Nunes, the Kyrgyz champion is on an 8-fight win streak.

Mathis Desjardins @m_desjardins00 Women's FLYWEIGHT



Valentina Shevchenko rematches the winner of Katlyn Chookagain and Jennifer Maia... she's already beaten both in dominant fashion but there's literally no one else for them out there except the Amanda Nunes superfight. Women's FLYWEIGHTValentina Shevchenko rematches the winner of Katlyn Chookagain and Jennifer Maia... she's already beaten both in dominant fashion but there's literally no one else for them out there except the Amanda Nunes superfight. https://t.co/DXbiof9yjg

She recently defended her title against Lauren Murphy at UFC 266, when she secured a trademark TKO victory.

Andrea Lee is now the likely candidate to fight Valentina Shevchenko next; Amanda Nunes trilogy also a possibility

After beating No.5 ranked Cynthia Calvillo, Andrea Lee emerged as a new contender who could possibly face the women's flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko.

Popular MMA editor Nick Baldwin stated that Lee's chances of facing Shevchenko next are higher than any other contender in the division.

"Well, after beating No. 5 Calvillo, Lee emerges as a likely candidate to fight Valentina Shevchenko in the foreseeable future."

Nick Baldwin @NickBaldwinMMA Well, after beating No. 5 Calvillo, Lee emerges as a likely candidate to fight Valentina Shevchenko in the foreseeable future. Well, after beating No. 5 Calvillo, Lee emerges as a likely candidate to fight Valentina Shevchenko in the foreseeable future.

However, Valentina Shevchenko is also interested in a trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes. On The Joe Rogan Experience, 'Bullet' stated that she'd like to run it back with Nunes after her controversial decision loss against 'The Lioness' at UFC 215.

Watch the clip below:

Watch Valentina Shevchenko's full appearance on 'JRE' here:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik