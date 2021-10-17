Watch: Andrei Arlovski almost hits referee Herb Dean with a spinning backfist during UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont

Andrei Arlovski faced Carlos Felipe in a heavyweight bout in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont. At the end of the second round, Arlovski used a spinning backfist that unintentionally almost hit referee Herb Dean.

Herb Dean was trying to separate the two heavyweights when 'The Pitbull' attacked his opponent with a spinning backfist. Fortunately, Dean was quick enough to step back, which let him narrowly escape the powerful shot.

Watch the clip below:

Arlovski thoroughly outstruck Felipe in their bout. The 42-year-old used a combination of head strikes, body shots and leg strikes to secure the unanimous decision win.

The Brazilian made effective use of the clinch but failed to control 'The Pitbull' adequately. Arlovski's victory ended Felipe's three-fight win streak.

Carlos Felipe was earlier tipped as one of the potential stars in the heavyweight division. It will be interesting to see if the Brazilian can learn from the loss and bounce back stronger.

Does Andrei Arlovski want to keep fighting?

Andrei Arlovski recently revealed that he does not plan to keep fighting until the age of 50. However, 'The Pitbull' does want to go until he's at least 45.

While speaking at the UFC Vegas 40 media day, the MMA veteran said:

"Definitely not 50, I’m not that stupid you know! But at least until age 45, I think I’m gonna be okay. 45 maybe and a half, we’ll see. Maybe 46!”

Watch Andrei Arlovski's interaction with the media below:

Andrei Arlovski is a former UFC heavyweight champion. He is also one of the most reliable when it comes to frequently competing inside the octagon.

Arlovski fought thrice in 2021. His only loss of the year came against rising contender Tom Aspinall on UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis. 'The Pitbull' lost the bout in the second round via submission.

