Pictures: Andrei Arlovski flaunts beautiful personalized handgun made from moon rock

UFC veteran Andrei Arlovski seems to be a connoisseur of guns. In a recent Instagram post, he shared pictures of an exquisite handgun crafted out of moon rock. Arlovski wrote in the caption:

"Boom 💥 !!! Is it really possible ??? #YES !!!Made from #moon #rock !!??YES !!!!! Check out the insane 1911 …. My #friend Rob and his team at @cabotguns crafted using lunar #meteorite ……"

Check out the handgun made of lunar meteorite below:

Arlovski bounced back from his loss against Tom Aspinall in February 2021 with a decision victory over Chase Sherman two months later. He went on to win his second fight in a row with another decision victory, this time over Carlos Felipe in October 2021. Despite having more than 50 professional bouts on his resume, the 42-year-old has no plans of retiring just yet.

Andrei Arlovski on the mental battle in his last fight

Andrei Arlovski won a hard-fought unanimous decision over Carlos Felipe at UFC Vegas 40. The Belarusian-American had a tough mental battle to fight in order to maintain his composure during the bout.

According to the former UFC heavyweight champion, Felipe started trash talking in the latter stages of the bout, almost managing to get inside his head. Arlovski thanked his coaches, who he claims warned him against Felipe's mental warfare.

He believes it was crucial for him to stay calm, as a heavyweight battle can easily sway the other way. During an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'The Pitbull' spoke about the fight in detail:

"I almost snapped in the second round when he starts going, ‘Oh, what’s up, b***h, let’s fight.’ [My coaches] told me, ‘Please, be calm. Don’t do anything. Just stick to this game plan.' And I’m so glad I listened to them... I almost snapped. I remember I was tired and I get even more tired because I’m thinking... ‘What I can do... How can I answer because they’re not nice words?’ So, I decided a W is more important than ‘What if?’ The heavyweight division, one punch and the fight’s over. I know for a fact from my own experience.”

Watch Andrei Arlovski's appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani below:

Andrei Arlovski won the UFC interim heavyweight title by submitting Tim Sylvia in the first round in February 2005. He successfully defended his title against Justin Eilers in June of that year. In August 2005, the UFC promoted him to undisputed champion as the then incumbent Frank Mir had not yet recovered from his injuries.

