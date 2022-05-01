Andrei Arlovski makes two UFC records, ties with the likes of Donald Cerrone and Georges St-Pierre 

Andrei Arlovski made history as he edged Jake Collier with a split decision win in their heavyweight showdown at UFC Vegas 53.

With his latest victory, 'The Pitbull' finds himself tied with Jim Miller and Donald Cerrone for the most wins in UFC history on the all-time list.

The victory also tied the UFC record for the second-most decision wins held by the likes of Georges St-Pierre, Diego Sanchez, Rafael dos Anjos and Brad Tavares.

Arlovski traded strikes with Jake Collier for most of the bout before ultimately landing on the right end of the judges' scorecards. Two judges scored the bout 29-28 in favor of Arlovski while the third judge had the bout 30-27 for his opponent.

Andrei Arlovski cruised to this fourth consecutive win with his latest trip to the octagon. He is now 6-1 in his last seven bouts. Meanwhile, Collier continues to sport alternating losses and wins on his record since the start of his UFC tenure.

Andrei Arlovski on his future

Andrei Arlovski continues to keep a busy fight schedule despite his age. The 43-year-old has already competed four times since April 2021 and could head back to the gym as soon as he is cleared by the doctors.

During the post-fight press conference, 'The Pitbull' was asked about his future plans after his latest win at UFC Vegas 53. While Arlovski did not give a timeframe for his next fight, the 43-year-old hinted that he could get back in the gym within the next ten days:

"The doctor put me on hold for 45 days, but definitely... just going to give me 10 days for rest and come back to the gym."

Catch Arlovski's full interaction with the media at the UFC Vegas 53 post-fight presser below:

Arlovski may not have looked impressive in his recent bouts, but he is not giving up on his title aspirations. Ahead of his UFC Vegas 53 win, Arlovski revealed to the media that he hopes to be a heavyweight champion again.

The Belarusian has shared the octagon with some top prospects throughout his time with the UFC. Before re-signing with the promotion in 2014, Arlovski competed in the promotion 2000-2008.

