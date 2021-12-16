"It was a little rude" - Angela Hill on Dominick Cruz's comments about Daniel Cormier

Angela Hill is scheduled to face Amanda Lemos in a women's strawweight bout at UFC Vegas 45 this weekend. Ahead of her upcoming bout, 'Overkill' weighed in on the recent spat between her teammate Dominick Cruz and UFC commentator Daniel Cormier.

Angela Hill has long been a training partner of Dominick Cruz's at The Alliance MMA in California. According to Hill, Cruz is brutally honest at times without caring about the consequences. Hill also believes that 'The Dominator' was a little rude in his criticism of Cormier.

Angela Hill told Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw in an exclusive interview:

"I think Dominick [Cruz] is uncomfortably honest and he has no filter. And anyone who knows Dominick knows that that's how he his and they weren't surprised but they were disappointed. Like anyone who knows Dominick and DC, I think it was a little to say but Dominick doesn't care about being rude. If you have something to say about him, he'd rather you say it to his face than say it behind his back and smile in his face. So I think that's just Dominick showing his personality, like that's who he is."

Dominick Cruz openly criticized Daniel Cormier for his commentary during the media day at UFC 269. Cruz blasted DC for not doing enough homework on the fights that he called.

On the same day, Daniel Cormier invited Dominick Cruz to his show in order to have his say on Cruz's criticism. What hurt Cormier the most was the fact that Cruz went public with his criticism rather than approaching him personally.

Angela Hill on her upcoming opponent

Amanda Lemos has put the strawweight division on notice by racking up four consecutive victories with three finishes. Meanwhile, Angela Hill will look to bounce back from a loss against Tecia Torres when she faces Lemos at UFC Vegas 45.

Hill has lost three of her last four fights and is looking to gain some momentum with a win over Lemos. Speaking about her strategy against Lemos, Angela Hill said:

"I like her a lot. I think that she is a good striker. But she does sit back a bit and I think that's gonna be something I can capitalize on. Just trying to draw out her attacks and make her a littel tired by making her work. And if you let her rest then she can recharge and keep throwing bombs. So my goal is to just keep her on the backfoot and keep her like swinging and missing and then start to land my shots. But yeah, she's definitely a strong striker you know, a dangerous striker. So it's gonna be fun to test myself against that."

