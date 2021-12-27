"It is just not his nature" - Anthony Smith isn't buying allegations made against Chael Sonnen

UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith has stressed that he isn't buying into the misdemeanor battery case against his good friend and former fighter Chael Sonnen.

Sonnen was charged by police after an alleged altercation at a Las Vegas hotel earlier this month. Certain witnesses claimed he got into a physical altercation with multiple people, apparently to safeguard his wife.

Sonnen was detained but not arrested. During a recent conversation on the Tuesday Night Fistivities After-Party YouTube show, Smith gave Sonnen the benefit of the doubt.

"I do think that it would be really hard for me to believe like Chael Sonnen beat up five people. Listening to the Jon Jones situation, I have never commented on his personal struggles or whatever. But at this point, he has not earned or deserved the benefit of the doubt. I think at this point in Chael's life, he's earned the benefit of the doubt at least. It is just not his nature... I don't know the full story but Chael is not that type of guy. You can't even get the dude to look up from his phone half the time. He's so chill and so calm and you can't get him riled up easily," said Smith.

Both Sonnen and Smith have unsuccessfully challenged former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion Jones in the past. The former has also fought Anderson Silva for the middleweight title twice.

Anthony Smith is on a three-fight winning streak

Meanwhile, Anthony Smith has claimed three consecutive UFC victories since suffering back-to-back losses at the hands of current light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira and No. 3-ranked contender Aleksandar Rakic.

'Lionheart' defeated Devin Clark, Jimmy Crute and Ryan Spann within a span of 10 months on his way to reaching the No. 4 spot in the rankings.

Smith is without an opponent right now. He challenged Rakic for a rematch after his victory over Spann at UFC Fight Night 192 in September this year. However, 'Rocket' was booked for a fight with former titleholder Jan Blachowicz in March 2022 instead.

