"What kind of f**ked up world do we live in?" - Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping react to Cain Velasquez being denied bail

Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping recently offered their take on the legal dispute that Cain Velasquez currently finds himself in.

Velasquez was recently denied bail in his attempted murder case. He was taken into custody for opening fire on Harry Eugene Goularte, who was accused of molesting a close relative of his.

UFC light heavyweight Smith suggested that the fact Goularte was allowed to roam freely despite his transgressions made no sense. 'Lionheart' also argued that he would have done the same thing had he been in Velasquez's position, regardless of the consequences.

During an episode of Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast, Smith said:

"What kind of f***ed up world do we live in where that guy's walking the streets and Cain Velasquez isn't? I'm not saying Cain needs to be free. Like, I'm positive that he went into that situation knowing like, 'I'm going to do this and I'm going to jail and I'm good with that.' And that's, I feel like, that's how I would be like."

While in conversation with Anthony Smith, Bisping argued that Velasquez was going through a moment of "temporary insanity," which could be used to help get Velasquez off.

He likened the situation to a crime of passion in cases of infidelity, where one might cause harm to another individual. He suggested that Velasquez's situation was quite similar. 'The Count' further admitted that he would react no differently than Velasquez if he were to find himself in his shoes.

Watch Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith discuss Velasquez's situation in the video below:

GoFundMe pulls the plug on all Cain Velasquez fundraisers

Cain Velasquez enjoyed an overwhelming amount of support from his compatriots, fellow fighters and fans, who went as far as raising funds to help pay his legal dues.

A popular platform that was used to raise these funds was GoFundMe. The link to Velasquez's crowdfunding platform was shared by his longtime AKA coach Javier Mendez.

However, the platform confirmed that it had shut down all fundraisers related to Velasquez. GoFundMe cited the violation of its terms of service as the reason behind the decision.

A GoFundMe spokesperson recently offered some insight into the same while in conversation with MMA Junkie. They revealed that the terms of service restrict the use of the platform to help fund cases like Velasquez's.

“We can confirm that both fundraisers were removed, and all donors have been refunded. GoFundMe prohibits raising money for the legal defense of a violent crime.”

However, independent platforms selling merchandise to raise funds for Cain Velasquez remain active.

Edited by Harvey Leonard