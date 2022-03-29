"The system is built to be anti-fighter" - Ariel Helwani goes on an epic rant on the unfairness of the UFC contracts involving Nate Diaz

Ariel Helwani pointed out how unfair the UFC's contract system is to the fighters following Nate Diaz's request to be let go.

The popular welterweight star recently asked for his release from his current contract after being denied a fight despite several requests over the past few months. According to Helwani, the UFC's system is downright "anti-fighter" as the athletes rarely have control over their careers.

During the latest episode of The MMA Hour, Helwani went on a scathing rant, saying:

"Let me ask you guys this: in this world where you can get cut after signing a six-fight deal after the first fight, right... In a world where there's no revenue sharing, where there's no collective bargaining, where you don't have sponsors anymore. Well, they put sponsors on you but you don't get a cut of that. Where they sign 1.5 million TV deals and you don't get a cut of that. You have a situation where the promoter is making over a billion dollars in revenue, most of it fixed revenue, [the fighters] won't get a cut of that."

He added:

"In that world, why is it that there's a guy who's getting a little up there in age, who says, 'I want to fight' and they don't get to honor that... Why don't they get to honor that? And so again, one more example as to how the contracts aren't fair to fighters."

Helwani then explained why it is important for fighters and media members to speak out against the status quo. The MMA journalist furthered:

"If we don't talk about these things, we don't bring up these injustices and these conflicts of interest and the way this whole system and whole sport is built and structured to be anti-fighter, to leave them with nothing at the very end, to leave them powerless, to leave them with no actual bargaining power, leverage, all that... If you don't care about that stuff, I wonder and I question if you really love the sport."

Watch the latest edition of The MMA Hour below:

Ariel Helwani provides insight into Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier appear to be mutually interested in fighting each other. However, the fight hasn't been booked despite multiple reports that the two camps have been negotiating.

Ariel Helwani, in an episode of The Ringer MMA Show, shared insider information as to why the fight hasn't been finalized. He explained:

“Nate obviously wants the fight, Nathan wants to fight. Dustin wants the fight. The UFC actually wants the fight. But they want it with a caveat: they want to extend [Nate Diaz’s] contract. And that’s going to be the push and pull in this whole scenario, right?”

Ariel Helwani talks about Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier on The Ringer MMA Show:

Diaz, of course, has made it clear that he intends to leave the UFC after his next fight. If Helwani's reports are accurate, it seems that the organization isn't willing to let the Stockton native walk away anytime soon.

