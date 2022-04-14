You left Dana White high and dry - Ariel Helwani offers to help Henry Cejudo fix relationship with UFC and become first triple champ

Ariel Helwani recently offered Henry Cejudo his assistance in mending his relationship with UFC president Dana White as 'Triple C' sets off on a crusade to lay claim to the featherweight title.

After shocking the combat sports community by announcing his return to active contention, Cejudo revealed he is gunning for Alexander Volkanovski's title.

However, during the latest edition of The MMA Hour, in a segment titled 'On The Nose', Ariel Helwani argued that Cejudo had fallen out of favor with Dana White and a shot at Volkanovski right off the bat was unlikely.

He promised to offer Cejudo all the help in achieving his ultimate goal of being the first three-division champion in the UFC.

"I've said this before, [Dana White] doesn't like when you leave him high and dry and [Henry Cejudo] left them high and dry two years ago and then he went on this two-year, kind of, weird campaign where, you know, he just didn't play the cards right... So Henry, if you need some help, I'm here to help you. I'll be happy to guide you. I'll be happy to steer this ship back in the right direction, especially now that you're back in the pool and you want to get another crack at a belt."

Henry Cejudo fancies his chances against Max Holloway

In a recent interaction with Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark on ESPN MMA's DC & RC Show, Henry Cejudo offered fans some insight into his prospects in a fight against the second-best UFC featherweight in the world, Max Holloway.

Cejudo admitted that he was initially averse to the idea of fighting Max Holloway due to the stark difference in their size. However, he revealed that he was prepared to take on 'Blessed' after conducting an in-depth study of the sport and figuring out how a size difference could work in his favor.

"As I started studying the sport, and really took my time, but then I'm just like, 'Hey, I think that would be', you know. They're both going to be tough fights but I can see myself having a better probability even with Holloway just because of the stance, man. And that's all I gotta say just because, like, sometimes when you have so much body, there's so much opportunity too."

Henry Cejudo suggested that Holloway offered him a bigger target to hit, which would eventually make it easier for 'Triple C' to land his strikes more often and more effectively.

