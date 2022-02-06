Author Don Winslow slams Spotify for deleting episodes of Joe Rogan's podcast - "You've openly supported this racism for years"

Renowned author Don Winslow has slammed Spotify for silently deleting episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast after several people called out the host online for using racist language repeatedly on the show.

The audio streaming giant was earlier criticized for letting Rogan continue to provide 'COVID-19 misinformation' through the platform. Over 100 episodes have been deleted, while the most controversial one with guest Dr. Robert Malone is still available.

Spotify is rumored to have taken down the episodes due to a huge uproar because of the famed UFC commentator and comedian using the highly disrespectful "N-word" on his show multiple times.

"Dear @Spotify, You have openly supported this racism for years. Now you're going around deleting old episodes trying to hide your support. Nope. Watch him smile as he says the N word over and over and over again. You can't delete this. Spotify is bathed in this racism," posted Winslow.

See Don Winslow's recent tweet about Spotify deleting episodes from Joe Rogan's podcast below:

Don Winslow @donwinslow



You have openly supported this racism for years.



Now you're going around deleting old episodes trying to hide your support.



Nope.



Watch him smile as he says the N word over and over and over again.



You can't delete this.



"Dear @Spotify You have openly supported this racism for years.Now you're going around deleting old episodes trying to hide your support.Nope.Watch him smile as he says the N word over and over and over again.You can't delete this.Spotify is bathed in this racism."

Winslow also hit out at those backing Rogan, claiming that the podcaster never passed any racist remarks.

"Some people are now trying to claim Joe Rogan never said the N word. That's bullshit. Watch for yourself. Note: Different clothes, different days, different locations. I had my editor bleep out the actual word but there are many unedited versions floating around Twitter," he added.

Here is Winslow's response to people defending Spotify and Rogan on social media:

Don Winslow @donwinslow



That's bullshit.



Watch for yourself.



Note: Different clothes, different days, different locations.



"Some people are now trying to claim Joe Rogan never said the N word. That's bullshit. Watch for yourself.Note: Different clothes, different days, different locations. I had my editor bleep out the actual word but there are many unedited versions floating around Twitter."

Don Winslow calls out 'The Rock' for defending Joe Rogan amid "N-word" controversy - "A terrible use of your power"

Don Winslow called out Hollywood superstar and former WWE athlete Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as well for defending Joe Rogan amid the "N-word" controversy.

'The Rock' supported Rogan earlier this week in comments on his apology video posted to Instagram with regards to the coronavirus details shared on The JRE podcast.

However, Johnson seems to have retracted the support after Winslow criticized him for 'terrible use of power'. The author even questioned whether Johnson had ever listened to Rogan's racist statements on the show.

"Dear @TheRock, You're a hero to many people and using your platform to defend Joe Rogan, a guy that used and laughed about using the N word dozens of times, is a terrible use of your power. Have you actually listened to this man's many racist statements about Black people?" tweeted Winslow.

See Don Winslow's message to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson on Twitter below:

Don Winslow @donwinslow



You're a hero to many people and using your platform to defend Joe Rogan, a guy that used and laughed about using the N word dozens of times, is a terrible use of your power.



"Dear @TheRock You're a hero to many people and using your platform to defend Joe Rogan, a guy that used and laughed about using the N word dozens of times, is a terrible use of your power.Have you actually listened to this man's many racist statements about Black people?"

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim