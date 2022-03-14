Belal Muhammad jibes at Conor McGregor in wake of Tom Brady's comeback announcement

Belal Muhammad recently poked fun at Conor McGregor for hailing Tom Brady's return from retirement.

Tom Brady revealed his return as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback on Sunday. Prior to this, Brady had announced his retirement after leading the Buccaneers to the NFC South title last season.

Following the quarterback's return, McGregor congratulated him via a Twitter post and thanked him for the Irish spirit.

However, the post seems to have piqued Muhammad's attention. The welterweight contender took to his Twitter account to take a jibe at McGregor. He joked that the 'Notorious' megastar is jealous of Brady getting all the limelight in the wake of his return to the football field.

'Remember The Name' also mentioned that the Irish fighter might engage in public violence again in order to vent his frustration.

Belal Muhammad wrote:

“'Conor getting jealous seeing all these headlines Tom Brady is getting ' … then spots an old man at the bar."

Muhammad is all set to fight Vicente Luque in a rematch at UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad on April 16. He is currently on a seven-fight unbeaten streak and has defeated the likes of Stephen Thompson and Demian Maia in recent times.

Belal Muhammad claims he has the perfect style to fight Kamaru Usman

Belal Muhammad has claimed that if he defeats Luque next month, he'll be in a position to deserve a shot at UFC welterweight gold.

The No.5-ranked 170lber is coming off a big win over former title contender Stephen Thompson at UFC Vegas 45.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, 'Remember the Name' claimed that he holds the best resume in the division.

He also suggested that his fighting style is perfect to match-up with champion Kamaru Usman. Muhammad then placed himself way ahead of the No.1-ranked Colby Covington in terms of wrestling and stamina.

"Now I'm gonna fight Luque, a guy that's a knockout artist, a guy that's knocked me out before. So I go out there and dominate this guy, who is on a huge streak right now, I finish him as a main event, there is no other excuses you could give, make for anybody else besides me. I'm gonna have the best resume in the division, the best resume at welterweight and I haven't fought Kamaru Usman before and I had the perfect style to fight Kamaru Usman because as we see with Colby, a guy with wrestling, a guy with cardio, a guy with volume and I have all those things and I'm better than Colby everywhere. So I'm that guy that could beat Kamaru Usman."

