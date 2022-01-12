Belal Muhammad is rooting for a flying knee in Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington fight

Belal Muhammad recently gave his take on the upcoming fight between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. The Roufusport fighter took to social media saying he hopes 'Gamebred' lands a flying knee in their fight.

In a post on Twitter, Muhammad wrote:

"Hope masvidal lands a flying knee."

"Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told ESPN. Contracts have not been signed, but the bout is nearly finalized."

'Remember the Name' subsequently went on to offer Masvidal the opportunity to train together. Here's what the 33-year-old proposed:

"Hit me up if you want me to come out and help you train masvidal because even I don’t wanna hear the trash talk that’ll come from colby if he wins."

Former top American team allies Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are looking to settle one of the biggest MMA rivalries inside the octagon. The welterweight contenders are set to headline UFC 272.

The fight is currently scheduled to take place on March 5 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The clash is all but confirmed as both parties are yet to sign contracts.

Both Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are coming off losses against Kamaru Usman. Masvidal has suffered two consecutive losses at the hands of 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

'Gamebred' lost the first fight against Usman via unanimous decision at UFC 251. Eight months following their first meeting, Masvidal suffered a devastating second-round KO loss at the hands of 'The Nigerian Nightmare' in their rematch at UFC 261.

Colby Covington, on the other hand, conceded losses against the welterweight champion at UFC 245 and UFC 268 back in 2019 and 2021 respectively. His losses are separated by a win against Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11 in September 2020.

Belal Muhammad lobbying for a fight against Khamzat Chimaev

Coming off an emphatic win against Stephen Thompson, Muhammad is hoping to take on bigger fights in 2022. The Illinois native has been relentless in his pursuit of a clash with the up-and-coming welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev.

In a recent tweet 'Remember The Name' warned Gilbert Burns against eyeing a fight with Khamzat Chimaev.

Check out his tweet below :

This came shortly after 'Borz' took to social media with screenshots of a personal conversation with the Brazilian. The texts confirmed both fighters' interest in setting up a fight with each other.

Muhammad is currently ranked at No. 5 in the official UFC welterweight rankings. Another win against a top-ranked opponent could open the door to a title eliminator bout or even a title shot for the 33-year-old.

