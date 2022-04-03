"You're learning from the G.O.A.T" - Belal Muhammad explains how training with Khabib Nurmagomedov has helped him

Belal Muhammad trained with Khabib Nurmagodemov for just ten days, but the experience was so overwhelming that he mentions it to this day.

Muhammad trained in the Dagestani fighter’s camp during his preparations for his fight against Leon Edwards at UFC Las Vegas 21: Edwards vs. Muhammad on March 13, 2021. The bout was declared a No Contest due to an accidental eye poke that prevented Muhammad from continuing.

On the recent edition of the AbzTalks podcast, Belal Muhammad was asked what he learned from being around Khabib Nurmagomedov and what he thinks about him as a person. Speaking about the inspiration he drew from 'The Eagle', Muhammad said:

“Honestly it was amazing. I started this camp over there, I was there for 10 days down there with him [Khabib Nurmagomedov] and his team. He’s such an icon, a huge mentor for any Muslim fighter, or if you’re a Muslim in general. Just to see the way he holds himself the whole way. The way that the whole world sees him as such a humble guy and he’s truly that even in person".

He continued by stating the joy of being able to spend time on the mat with one of the best to ever do it:

“Being able to actually train and move and learn from him was even better too because you’re learning from the G.O.A.T. You’re learning from the Michael Jordan of your sport. The guy that all these guys are, imagine like younger basketball players get to play with Michael Jordan in his prime. Khabib’s still in his prime. He’s not like he fell off or anything like that. He’s a beast and I got to roll with him, got to train with him, and got to get under his coaching”.

‘Remember The Name’ said that in addition to training with Nurmagomedov, he was also interested to see how the Dagestani fighters train and learn about their brotherhood.

Watch the full interview below:

Belal Muhammad to rematch Vicente Luque during Ramadan

In the same interview, 'Remember The Name' spoke about his next fight taking place during the holy month of Ramadan. As a practicing Muslim, he will focus on prayer, charity, generosity, and Quran studies and will be fasting from dawn until dusk. This, of course, can influence his performance as a fighter, but Belal Muhammad thinks that it only makes him better.

“It’s more about praying and being more mentally focused. It’s not just about starving yourself, and it’s just being a better person. And it helps me too because it takes my focus away from stressing out about the fight.”

Muhammad's next fight will take place at UFC on ESPN+ on April 16, 2022. The event will be headlined by his rematch against Vicente Luque. The two fought before at UFC 205, with Luque scoring a knockout victory in the first round. Belal Muhammad will be looking to avenge the only knockout loss of his career when he steps inside the octagon.

Lewis Simpson @LewisSimpsonMMA 🏻



Both met each other in 2016, which Luque bagged himself a first round win.



Will history repeat itself or can Belal get it back? Vicente Luque & Belal Muhammad are set to run it back on April 16th in a welterweight main eventBoth met each other in 2016, which Luque bagged himself a first round win.Will history repeat itself or can Belal get it back? Vicente Luque & Belal Muhammad are set to run it back on April 16th in a welterweight main event 👊🏻Both met each other in 2016, which Luque bagged himself a first round win. Will history repeat itself or can Belal get it back? https://t.co/ttWKII5Uzk

